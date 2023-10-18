ICC World Cup: New Zealand brush aside Afghanistan by 149 runs

PTI

PTI

Chennai, October 18

A determined New Zealand brushed aside Afghanistan by 149 runs to record their fourth consecutive win at the World Cup here on Wednesday.

Riding on fifties by Will Young (54), Tom Latham (68) and Glenn Phillips (71), Kiwis made 288 for 6 and then bowled out Afghanistan for 139 in just 34.4 overs.

Afghanistan, who had defeated champions England, could not repeat the heroics against an organised New Zealand and only Rahmat Shah (36) offered a semblance of fight.

Pacer Lockie Ferguson and left-arm spinner Mitchell Santner took three wickets each.

Brief score:

New Zealand: 288 for 6 in 50 overs (Will Young 54, Tom Latham 68, Glenn Phillips 71; Naveen-ul-Haq 2/48)

Afghanistan: 139 all out in 34.4 overs (Rahmat Shah 36; Lockie Ferguson 3/19, Mitchell Santner 3/39) by 149 runs.

#Afghanistan #New Zealand