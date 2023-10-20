ICC World Cup: Records galore as Australia’s Warner, Marsh score centuries against Pakistan

PTI

Bengaluru, October 20

Australia’s smashing duo of David Warner and Mitchell Marsh on Friday became only the fourth opening pair to notch centuries in a World Cup match.

The two achieved the feat during the game against Pakistan on their way to breaking a plethora of other records here.

First, Warner got to the three-figure mar with a nudge for a single and then, Marsh reached his hundred to celebrate his 32nd birthday in the best possible manner.

Some of the records created during the Australian innings:

It is the fourth instance of both openers scoring centuries in a World Cup game and the first for Australia.

The stand of 259 between Warner and Marsh is the second-highest opening partnership in the competition's history, and the best for Australia.

It is Warner's fourth consecutive ODI ton against Pakistan and the joint most by any player against a side in the format, equalling Virat Kohli (4 vs West Indies).

It is also Warner's fifth hundred in the World Cup, equalling the most by an Australian, alongside Ricky Ponting.

Marsh has become the sixth player to smash an ODI century on his birthday, besides being the first Aussie to do so. He is also the second birthday boy to strike a World Cup ton after Ross Taylor.

With Warner and Marsh's 200-plus partnership in the game, Australia have tied India for most such stands in the World Cup history (five occasions each).

#Australia #Pakistan