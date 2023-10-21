 ICC World Cup: Santner’s CSK experience and knowledge of these conditions makes him threatening, says New Zealand's Latham : The Tribune India

  • Sports
  • ICC World Cup: Santner’s CSK experience and knowledge of these conditions makes him threatening, says New Zealand's Latham

ICC World Cup: Santner’s CSK experience and knowledge of these conditions makes him threatening, says New Zealand's Latham

In ODI World Cup, New Zealand hold an edge over India having won five out of nine matches they played against each other

ICC World Cup: Santner’s CSK experience and knowledge of these conditions makes him threatening, says New Zealand's Latham

New Zealand's Mitchell Santner with teammates. PTI file



PTI

Dharamsala, October 21

Mitchell Santner’s experience of playing for Chennai Super Kings in various Indian grounds has proved to be very handy for the New Zealand side, which will bank on its premier spinner to inflict damage on hosts when the two teams lock horns here on Sunday.

New Zealand have been India’s bogey team in the World Cup, having only lost twice across editions -- in 1987 (twice) and 2003.

Tom Latham was full of praise for Santner, who is the highest wicket-taker in the tournament so far with 11 scalps from four games and expects him to play a big role against India.

“...he's (Santner) been a massive part of our side for many years now. I think his experience in these conditions, he's obviously played in the IPL for many years,” Latham said ahead of the game against India.

“He has been with the Chennai side (Chennai Super Kings) for a long time, so I think we've seen how adaptable he is in these conditions. He can obviously turn the ball and he's obviously got (can extract) a lot of bounce as well which makes him really threatening,” the stand-in skipper explained elaborately as to what makes Santner so lethal in these conditions.

The India match will pose a different challenge for Santner with a star-studded top-order which has played him more comfortably than most sides in recent past.

“He's been fantastic for us so far this tournament and I'm sure hopefully tomorrow will be no different. And as I said he's performed really well and in a couple of games and I'm sure he'll be looking forward to trying to repeat that,” the skipper said.

So, much is at stake and Latham believes adapting to conditions will play a major role in their campaign.

“... I think from our consistency over World Cups it's always been for us is about trying to play our brand of cricket as best we can, for us sticking to our game plan and trying to do that for long periods of time and stay in the game for as long as possible has sort of been the key to what we've done.

“Obviously the last two ODI World Cups have been obviously in Australia and England where conditions are reasonably similar to back home, whereas this one's obviously completely different where conditions are completely different,” Latham said during pre-match press conference.

“So again, adapting as much as we can has been a massive thing that we talk about and doing that as quick as possible and if we can do that then hopefully that gives ourselves a good chance.

Dharamsala isn't a ground where New Zealand have played a lot of bilaterals over the years.

“We haven't played a lot of cricket up here in Dharamshala. Guys haven't played a lot, so for us, trying to adapt to conditions as quick as possible is going to be really important,” he added.

Stressing further Latham said a side which adapts to the Indian conditions quickly will definitely have an edge in this tournament.

“Yeah, I'm not 100 per cent sure what it is, but as I said, being adaptable is probably one of the most important things for us as a group and trying to do that as quick as possible. Obviously with this format you play everyone once which is obviously unique to 2015 where it was pool play.

“So yeah, again we're in India, we're offered different conditions that we're used to. So, adaptability, sticking to our plan as best you can. And if you do that, then hopefully that gives you a good chance at the end of the game,” he said.

Hardik Pandya's absence from Sunday's match is a massive blow for India and Latham wants to cash in on the opportunity.

Pandya will miss Sunday's game against New Zealand after sustaining an injury on his left ankle against Bangladesh during India's last match.

“And obviously, missing Hardik, who is a key member obviously (affect) the balance of their side. Our preparation will be for all players of their team, who are going to play and we'll just wait and see what they come up with tomorrow,” Latham said.

In ICC events, particularly in ODI World Cup New Zealand hold an edge over India having won five out of nine matches they played against each other. India came out victorious in three occasions while one match was abandoned.

“I'm not sure to be honest. They're a fantastic team. They've been playing some great cricket for a long period of time. We've had some great contests in ICC events, but also in bilateral series, whether that be home or away. We've played each other quite a lot over recent years which has been really cool,” Latham said.

“So yeah, I'm not too sure as I said just before - for us it's just about trying to play our game plan as best we can and try to execute it as well as we can and if we do that then we know we can beat any team in the world on our day.

Latham expects a keen contest on Sunday between two top teams of the World Cup so far.

“India are a fantastic side. We've seen that over many years, especially at this World Cup as well. They're playing some fantastic cricket, which is great to see. On the back of that, I see two form teams that are playing some good cricket, so it's going to be a great contest tomorrow.

“Over recent years, we've had some great games of cricket, whether here in India or back home in New Zealand. So, I'm sure tomorrow the clash will be no different and I'm sure both sides are really looking forward to it,” he said.

#Cricket #Dharamsala #New Zealand

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

LoP Partap Bajwa calls CM Bhagwant Mann 'tu' in Punjab Assembly, provokes ruling AAP MLAs

2
India

Diplomatic row: India's actions making life hard for millions of people, says Canadian PM Trudeau

3
World

Scores killed in attack on Gaza church; Yemen fires missiles

4
Punjab

Police crack Patiala murder case; accused was in relation with victim's wife

5
Chandigarh

Canada suspends consular services in Chandigarh, applicants at loss

6
World Cup 2023

ICC World Cup: Warner, Marsh hit tons as Australia beat Pakistan by 62 runs

7
India

Lid off two international multi-crore cyber scams

8
India

Semiconductor centre to be co-located with Mohali Semi-Conductor Laboratory

9
Punjab

Punjab Assembly meet: Heated exchange between CM Bhagwant Mann, Partap Singh Bajwa over illegal drug trade

10
Punjab

Punjab leaders Raj Kumar Verka, Balbir Sidhu, Gurpreet Kangar back in Congress after quitting BJP

Don't Miss

View All
Gurugram: MBA graduate used dating app to rob men
Haryana

Gurugram: MBA graduate woman used dating app to rob men

Book recalls mystery Swiss bank account of Sikh princess
India

Book recalls mystery Swiss bank account of Sikh princess

Rare coral reef fossils found at 18K feet in Ladakh
Himachal

Rare coral reef fossils found at 18K feet in Ladakh

Forcing unhappy couple to live together is cruelty, says Allahabad High Court
India

Forcing unhappy couple to live together is cruelty, says Allahabad High Court

Rohtang receives fresh snowfall, tourists elated
Himachal

Rohtang receives fresh snowfall, tourists elated

Rain, snow bring down temperatures in Himachal Pradesh
Himachal

Rain, snow bring down temperatures in Himachal Pradesh

Video shows Pakistan cricketer Mohd Rizwan heckled by fans as he walks back to pavilion during India-Pakistan match in Ahmedabad
World Cup 2023

Video shows Pakistan cricketer Mohd Rizwan heckled by fans as he walks back to pavilion during India-Pakistan match in Ahmedabad

Heavy rain in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh; farmers worried
Chandigarh

Heavy rain in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh leaves farmers worried

Top News

List of 83 more BJP candidates in Rajasthan out: Vasundhara Raje fielded from Jhalarpatna, Jyoti Mirdha from Nagaur

List of 83 more BJP candidates in Rajasthan out: Vasundhara Raje fielded from Jhalarpatna, Jyoti Mirdha from Nagaur

It includes four-time MLA Narpat Rajvi from Chittorgarh

Congress names Ashok Gehlot, Sachin Pilot in first list of Rajasthan candidates

Congress names Ashok Gehlot, Sachin Pilot in first list of Rajasthan candidates

Both Gehlot and Pilot are representing the same constituenci...

Gaganyaan mission: ISRO announces revised rocket launch schedule at 10 am

ISRO successfully conducts test vehicle mission ahead of human space flight programme

Gaganyaan programme aims to send humans into space on a Low ...

Man charged with hate crime in US for punching Sikh teen wearing turban

Man charged with hate crime in US for punching Sikh teen wearing turban

Police have arrested Christopher Philippeaux

Stubble-burning: NGT issues notice to Punjab Chief Secretary, Central Pollution Control Board

Stubble-burning: NGT issues notice to Punjab Chief Secretary, Central Pollution Control Board

Directs Punjab Pollution Control Board to prepare and place ...


Cities

View All

Farmers stage dharna over basmati price crash

Farmers stage dharna over basmati price crash

Preparations of electoral rolls for SGPC poll begin today

Ex-CEC Dr MS Gill's ashes immersed in river Beas at Sri Goindwal Sahib

Strontium isotope analysis adds new chapter to history

Residents demand congestion tax to curb roadside parking

Probe indicts 3 CITCO officials for ~35L bank guarantee scam

Probe indicts 3 CITCO officials for Rs 35L bank guarantee scam

Cracker of a deal? 1.8K apply for 96 licences in Chandigarh

Sunday car bazaar in Mani Majra no weekly affair

Semiconductor centre to be co-located with Mohali Semi-Conductor Laboratory

Canada suspends consular services in Chandigarh, applicants at loss

Implement timeline for shifting to cleaner buses: CAQM to states

Implement timeline for shifting to cleaner buses: CAQM to states

Delhi excise policy case accused alleges third-degree torture, High Court seeks ED's stand on his arrest

Stubble-burning: NGT issues notice to Punjab Chief Secretary, Central Pollution Control Board

Special train to run between Delhi and Katra

Kejriwal okays bus aggregator scheme

Bank security guard watched film in theatre after killing parents, brother

Bank security guard watched film in theatre after killing parents, brother

Jalandhar: Broken walls of 3 government primary schools yet to be repaired

Shifting of 162 Jalandhar teachers to Schools of Eminence sparks outrage

3 held for salon owner’s murder in Nawanshahr, 2 absconding

4 get RI in two-year-old heroin smuggling case

A first: Scrap to produce steel sans pollution at Tata unit

A first: Scrap to produce steel sans pollution at Tata unit

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann lays foundation stone of Tata Steel plant in Ludhiana

Man posing as food delivery firm employee dupes 65 eatery owners

Two get 10-yr jail in drug case

Rs 9 lakh loot case cracked

Police crack Patiala murder case; accused was in relation with victim’s wife

Police crack Patiala murder case; accused was in relation with victim's wife

Patiala: Road contractor fined for violating DC order

31 fresh dengue cases in Patiala district, count rises to 593

Patiala: Devised to curb farm fires, chatbot gets 300 calls daily

Navjot Singh Sidhu turns 60, offers prayers at Kali Devi Temple, Dukhniwaran Sahib Gurdwara in Patiala