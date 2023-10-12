ICC World Cup: Shubman Gill reaches Ahmedabad ahead of India-Pakistan clash

New Delhi, October 12
After recovering from a dengue fever, young India opener Shubman Gill has reached Ahmedabad from Chennai. However, it is still not clear if the 24-year-old will be able to play in the marquee 2023 World Cup game against Pakistan.
Gill's illness kept him out of India's first two matches-- against Australia and Afghanistan -- of the showpiece event. In his absence, left-handed wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan opened the innings with captain Rohit Sharma in both games.
According to the Cricbuzz report, Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) officials said that the doctors from the hospital certified that Gill is good enough to take flight. He could not fly to Delhi with his teammates because his platelet count was low and flight journey was not advisable.
Gill has been a vital cog in the wheel in India's ODI scheme of things for over a year and a half. He is the current leading run-getter in the format this year, amassing 1,230 runs at an average of 72.35 and a strike rate of 105.03, including hitting two centuries and as many fifties in his last four ODI games.
After winning two games in a row, India will be aiming to continue their winning run when they take on Pakistan at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Saturday.
