ICC World Cup: Heinrich Klaasen’s onslaught fires South Africa to 399 for 7 against England

Mumbai, October 21
Heinrich Klaasen’s sparkling hundred helped South Africa overcome previous game’s batting debacle against the Netherlands as they posted a mammoth 399 for 7 against England in a World Cup game here on Saturday.
Klaasen (109 off 67 balls) provided the final flourish with Marco Jansen (75 not out off 42 balls) after Reeza Hendricks (85 off 75 balls) and Rassie van der Dussen (60 off 61 balls) laid the platform with a 121-run second wicket stand.
Klaasen hit 12 fours and four sixes and added 151 runs with Jansen in 12.4 overs, who had three fours and six sixes to his credit.
For England, Reece Topley was the most successful bowler with figures of 3 for 88 while Adil Rashid picked 2 for 61 in 10 overs.
Brief Scores:
South Africa: 399/7 in 50 overs (Heinrich Klaasen 109, Reeza Hendricks 85, Marco Jansen 75 not out, Reece Topley 3/88) vs England.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Israel-Hamas conflict: First emergency aid trucks roll into Gaza after overnight Israeli air strikes
Heavy overnight Israeli bombardment in parts of Gaza | Egypt...
With over 5 crore cases pending in courts across India, SC issues directions for time-bound completion of trial
Every pending case represents a soul in limbo, waiting for c...
List of 83 more BJP candidates in Rajasthan out: Vasundhara Raje fielded from Jhalarpatna, Jyoti Mirdha from Nagaur
It includes four-time MLA Narpat Rajvi from Chittorgarh
Congress names Ashok Gehlot, Sachin Pilot in first list of Rajasthan candidates
Both Gehlot and Pilot are representing the same constituenci...
Delhi-NCR air quality likely to turn 'very poor'; Centre invokes measures under GRAP 'Stage II'
Delhi’s 24-hour average air quality index (AQI) stood at 248...