ICC World Cup: Sri Lanka all out for 209 against Australia

Lucknow, October 16
Sri Lanka were all out for 209 in 43.3 overs against Australia in their ICC World Cup match here on Monday.
Opting to bat, Sri Lanka were off a great start with openers Pathum Nissanka (61) and Kusal Perera (78) adding 125 runs in 22 overs.
However, their dismissals, in the span of five overs, triggered a collapse from which the Islanders struggled to recover.
The Australian bowlers did well to stage a fine comeback with leg-spinner Adam Zampa showing the way with four wickets in the innings that was briefly interrupted by rain.
There were two wickets apiece for Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc.
Brief scores:
Sri Lanka: 209 all out in 43.3 overs (Pathum Nissanka 61, Kusal Perera 78; Adam Zampa 4/47)
