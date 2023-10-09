 ICC World Cup: We struggled to get on top of Indian spinners, says Australia's Steve Smith : The Tribune India

  • World Cup 2023
  • ICC World Cup: We struggled to get on top of Indian spinners, says Australia's Steve Smith

ICC World Cup: We struggled to get on top of Indian spinners, says Australia's Steve Smith

Up next for Australia will be South Africa, who got off to a blazing start with a 102-run thrashing of Sri Lanka

ICC World Cup: We struggled to get on top of Indian spinners, says Australia's Steve Smith

Steve Smith. Reuters



PTI

Chennai, October 9

Bowled out for 199 in their high-profile World Cup opener, Steve Smith admitted that the Australian batters failed to get on top of the Indian spinners on a tacky Chepauk surface.

Opting to bat first in a surprise move, Australia were sitting pretty at 110 for two before left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja (3/38) triggered a collapse with his triple blows in the middle overs.

The total proved to be too less as India romped home with six wickets and nine overs to spare for a fine start to the tournament.

“All their spinners bowled really nicely. Obviously, they had the wicket to suit as well,” Smith said in the mixed zone.

“It was challenging against the spin since they are all very quality spinners. They really worked well together, and we struggled to get on top of them.”

Besides Jadeja, wrist spinner Kuldeep picked up two wickets while there was one wicket for Ravichandran Ashwin.

In reply, India rode on Virat Kohli’s 85 and KL Rahul’s unbeaten 97-run knock to complete the task in 41.2 overs, having recovered from 2/3 in the second over.

Smith credited Kohli and Rahul for their batting. “It was game on. Unfortunately, we couldn’t take it. Virat and Rahul played with a lot of composure. They played really smart cricket,” Smith told reporters.

“It wasn’t a kind of wicket where you could just muscle it and hit boundaries everywhere. Since they were chasing only 200, they could take a bit more time, just play themselves in, which they probably needed to after being three down early on and build a partnership that they did really well.”

Talking about the challenge, he said that it was a tricky wicket to bat on, while bowling under the lights with the dew around made it tough.

“It was a challenging wicket, and we also saw a fair bit of spin taking place, along with a bit of movement for the seam bowlers off the cracks. So, obviously, it was difficult.

“200 was a little bit under par. Had we gone up and posted 250, we would have been in for an interesting game.

“Obviously, the dew came in the evening, making it a bit easier to bat. We can’t predict it, but we had three early wickets and also could have had possibly a fourth.”

Smith was the top-scorer for the Aussies, making a 71-ball 46. About his batting, he said, “I thought I was playing quite nicely. I had to sort of work my way through to keep the runs coming on this track.

“Felt like I was moving along nicely, hitting a few nice drives to the fast bowlers and spinners. But, unfortunately, failed to make a bigger one.”

Up next for Australia will be South Africa, who got off to a blazing start with a 102-run thrashing of Sri Lanka in Delhi, having posted a record total of 428 for five.

Smith remarked that while the Lucknow wicket will be an unknown territory for them since they haven’t played there in the past, they have plenty of options in the team to pick the right playing XI.

“They (Proteas) got a good side, and they are confident at the moment. They are playing well, and we watched the game the other day. It looked like a nice surface in Delhi, and they posted a massive total.

“Who knows (about Lucknow’s surface)? It depends on what the surface looks like and how we need to play on that. So, we wait to see till we go there and figure out.

“Yeah, we have a few options that we can go in with. Marcus (Stoinis) is back with the team potentially. So, we have to wait and see how we can fit them in,” he concluded.

#Australia #Sri Lanka

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

US excludes Hindu body from inter-faith meetings

2
World Cup 2023

India beat Australia by six wickets to begin ICC World Cup campaign on winning note

3
Delhi

Kejriwal inaugurates country's largest construction, demolition waste recycling plant in Delhi’s Jahangirpuri

4
Sports

Ind vs Aus: Serial pitch invader Jarvo enters Chepauk arena, leaves everyone embarrassed

5
World

Israel pounds Gaza as Hezbollah militants join Hamas; 1,100 dead

6
World

Kidnapped Israelis biggest challenge for PM Benjamin Netanyahu

7
World

Israel battles Hamas militants as country's death toll from mass incursion reaches 600

8
J & K

LAHDC-Kargil polls: National Conference, Congress alliance crosses half-way mark; counting still underway

9
World

5 things to know as Israel declares war, bombards Gaza Strip after unprecedented Hamas attack

10
J & K

22 seats in kitty, Congress-NC alliance sweeps Kargil polls

Don't Miss

View All
65-year-old farmer shows the way in managing crop stubble
Jalandhar

65-year-old Kapurthala farmer shows the way in managing crop stubble

Asian games: Punjab athletes win record 19 medals
Punjab

Punjab athletes win record 19 medals in Asian games

Gurdas Maan cancels Canada tour
Punjab

Gurdas Maan cancels Canada tour

Punjab diary: Teachers’ love for students
Punjab

Punjab diary: Teachers' love for students

3 months on, 500 acres still submerged; farmers helpless
Punjab

3 months on, 500 acres still submerged; farmers helpless

Now showing, a Punjabi film in Seoul
Arts

Now showing, a Punjabi film in Seoul

Doaba celebrates success of its 6 hockey players in Asian Games
Jalandhar

Doaba celebrates success of its 6 hockey players in Asian Games

Eight Sikh youths in Canada charged with firearms-related offences: Police
Diaspora

Eight Sikh youths in Canada charged with firearms-related offences: Police

Top News

Israel’s Defence Minister orders ‘complete siege’ of Gaza; power to be cut and food and fuel blocked

Israel's Defence Minister orders 'complete siege' of Gaza; power to be cut and food and fuel blocked

Israel and Egypt have imposed various levels of blockade on ...

5 things to know as Israel declares war, bombards Gaza Strip after unprecedented Hamas attack

5 things to know as Israel declares war, bombards Gaza Strip after unprecedented Hamas attack

Indian national injured in rocket attack in Israel, condition stable

Indian national injured in rocket attack in Israel, condition stable

The Indian mission reached out to her for support and has be...

Elections dates to 5 states to be announced shortly

Elections to 5 states to be held from November 7-30; counting on December 3

Rajasthan to vote on Nov 23; Madhya Pradesh and Mizoram on N...

Farewell of BJP has been announced: Kharge on poll schedule for five state

Farewell to BJP has been announced: Kharge on poll schedule for 5 states


Cities

View All

Newborn kidnapped from Guru Nanak Dev Hospital in Amritsar

Newborn kidnapped from Guru Nanak Dev Hospital in Amritsar

Amritsar MC appoints ward in-charges to resolve residents’ complaints

Farm fire count nears 1,000, Amritsar tops with 57% cases

Railway officials reunite child lost in Sachkhand Express with parents

Ward watch: Streets dug up for laying sewer trouble Karampura residents

SP among 3 cops released from custody

Muktsar advocate's 'torture': SP among 3 cops released from custody

Will use Bathinda thermal plant land for public projects, says Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

SYL canal issue: Police use water cannon against Punjab Congress workers marching towards Raj Bhavan

SYL canal issue: Police use water cannon against Punjab Congress workers marching towards Raj Bhavan

21-yr-old pedestrian killed in hit-and-run in Mohali

Nod awaited, agency starts building EV charging stations in Chandigarh

Cultural events mark Day 2 of PU Zonal Youth Festival

Open house: Besides sterilisation, what steps should Chandigarh Admn, MC take to address the issue of stray dogs?

Kejriwal inaugurates waste recycling plant

Kejriwal inaugurates waste recycling plant

AAP leaders, workers join BJP

Hungarian national robbed by bike-borne men in Delhi

SC to hear Satyendar’s bail plea in money laundering case today

Delhi’s AQI improves

6 die as fire engulfs house in Punjab’s Jalandhar

6 die as fire engulfs house in Punjab's Jalandhar

2 of family die as fire breaks out in house in Jalandhar

3 months on, 500 acres still submerged; farmers helpless

High Court disposes of petition in Nakodar police firing case of 1986

Over 3K run to raise awareness on drug abuse

Farmers lay siege to toll plaza for 4 hrs at Ladhowal

Farmers lay siege to toll plaza for 4 hrs at Ladhowal

Khanna police go digital way, get 10 e-challaning machines

Close shave as pvt bus catches fire

Stop politics in name of SYL canal, BKU tells Centre, state government

Dhoka Mohalla residents demand measures to prevent floods

Tribute to cultural legacy of region

Tribute to cultural legacy of region

Ahead of Lok Sabha polls, Punjab parties rake up SYL issue to sway voters

Patiala: Mobile phones found on jail premises, five cases registered

Sahit Sabha releases book

Air Force Day celebrated