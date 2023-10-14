Hardik Pandya gets India its second wicket; Pakistan’s Imam-ul-Haq departs for 36

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, October 14

Hardik Pandya got India its second wicket as Pakistan’s Imam-ul-Haq departed for 36.

Mohammed Siraj got the first breakthrough for India with the lbw wicket of Pakistan opener Abdullah Shafique on 20. The opening partnership was worth 41.

Earlier, India won the toss and elected to bowl against Pakistan in the World Cup match here on Saturday.

Indian captain Rohit Sharma said Shubman Gill, who missed the first two matches because of dengue, would play in place of Ishan Kishan.

"Gill is back in place of Ishan. Unfortunate for Ishan to miss out, feel for him. He stepped up when we needed him.

"Gill has been a special player for us over the past year or so, especially at this ground. and we wanted him back," said Rohit at the toss.

Pakistan captain Babar Azam said they would field an unchanged side from the last match.

Teams:

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.

Pakistan: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf.

with PTI inputs

