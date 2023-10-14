Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, October 14
Hardik Pandya got India its second wicket as Pakistan’s Imam-ul-Haq departed for 36.
Mohammed Siraj got the first breakthrough for India with the lbw wicket of Pakistan opener Abdullah Shafique on 20. The opening partnership was worth 41.
Earlier, India won the toss and elected to bowl against Pakistan in the World Cup match here on Saturday.
Indian captain Rohit Sharma said Shubman Gill, who missed the first two matches because of dengue, would play in place of Ishan Kishan.
"Gill is back in place of Ishan. Unfortunate for Ishan to miss out, feel for him. He stepped up when we needed him.
"Gill has been a special player for us over the past year or so, especially at this ground. and we wanted him back," said Rohit at the toss.
Pakistan captain Babar Azam said they would field an unchanged side from the last match.
Teams:
India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.
Pakistan: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf.
with PTI inputs
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Hardik Pandya gets India its second wicket; Pakistan’s Imam-ul-Haq departs for 36
India win toss, elect to bowl against Pakistan; Shubman Gill...
Special Assembly session legal; central team won't be allowed to survey SYL land: Punjab govt
After the Cabinet meeting on Saturday afternoon, Finance Min...
18 IAS, two PCS officers transferred in Punjab
Vivek Pratap Singh, principal secretary, health and family w...
Ahmedabad under tight security cordon for India-Pakistan cricket match; Gujarat police on 'alert mode'
More than 6,000 personnel of the state police along with the...
Fans upbeat ahead of marquee India-Pakistan clash
Match to begin at 2pm on Saturday