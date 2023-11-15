Rohit Sharma falls after giving India a brisk start against New Zealand in World Cup semifinal

PTI

Mumbai, November 15

India skipper Rohit Sharma got out for 47 after giving India a brisk start in the powerplay as India won the toss and elected to bat against New Zealand in the first semifinal of the World Cup here on Wednesday.

Both India and New Zealand decided to go with the same playing XI that they fielded in their last league match.

The 2011 champions India are on an unbeaten run, having won nine matches on the trot while two-time finalists New Zealand were the last team to qualify by finishing at the fourth place in the league stages.

Teams:

India: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj.

New Zealand: Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Kane Williamson(c), Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Tom Latham(wk), Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult.

