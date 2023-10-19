 Injury scare for India as Hardik Pandya twists ankle during World Cup clash against Bangladesh, taken for scans : The Tribune India

  • World Cup 2023
  • Injury scare for India as Hardik Pandya twists ankle during World Cup clash against Bangladesh, taken for scans

Injury scare for India as Hardik Pandya twists ankle during World Cup clash against Bangladesh, taken for scans

Much to the cheer of the crowd, Virat Kohli rolls his arm over to complete Pandya’s over

Injury scare for India as Hardik Pandya twists ankle during World Cup clash against Bangladesh, taken for scans

India's bowler Hardik Pandya attempts to stop the ball during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 match between India and Bangladesh, at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune, on Thursday, October 19, 2023. PTI



PTI

Pune, October 19

In a major injury scare for India, star all-rounder Hardik Pandya hobbled off the field after twisting his ankle while bowling his first over in a World Cup match against Bangladesh, here on Thursday.

Pandya suffered the injury during the third delivery of the ninth over when he attempted to stop a straight drive from Bangladesh opener Litton Das with his right foot in his follow-through.

He twisted his ankle as the ball passed under his leg and he stumbled to the ground.

On air, former England captain Nasser Hussain confirmed that Pandya will not be taking the field for the remainder of Bangladesh innings.

A little later, BCCI in it medical update, said: “Hardik Pandya’s injury is being assessed at the moment and he is being taken for scans”.

Pandya felt discomfort from the moment he stood up before getting his right ankle strapped, resulting in in a long delay. He hobbled towards his bowling mark before realising that he could not carry on and walked off the field.

Suryakumar Yadav came in as the substitute fielder.

Much to the cheer of the crowd, Virat Kohli rolled his arm over to complete the over.

The team management will be anxiously waiting for the result of Pandya’s scans as he lends a critical balance to the team composition.

He has been used as the first change option ahead of Shardul Thakur. With India’s top order firing, Pandya has not had much to do at number six but his batting skills are as important as his seam bowling.

#Bangladesh #Cricket #Hardik Pandya #Virat Kohli

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

When Narasimha Rao sent a chit to Vajpayee

2
India

BSF man shoots himself dead in J-K after wife dies by suicide

3
Trending

This is how Pakistani actress plans to punish India if Bangladesh win cricket world cup 2023 match today

4
Himachal

Rare coral reef fossils found at 18K feet in Ladakh

5
India

Book recalls mystery Swiss bank account of Sikh princess

6
World Cup 2023

Rohit Sharma gets 3 challans for speeding at 215 km/hr to join his team in Pune: Report

7
Diaspora

'It contradicts my religious beliefs': Sikh law student's suit over mandatory oath to monarchy dismissed in Canada

8
Diaspora

Sikh youth who was assaulted in New York bus says 'shaken' as his ‘turban was specifically targeted’

9
Punjab

67-year-old man stabbed to death in Patiala

10
Punjab

Punjab Governor opposes tabling of two GST amendment Bills at House meet

Don't Miss

View All
Book recalls mystery Swiss bank account of Sikh princess
India

Book recalls mystery Swiss bank account of Sikh princess

Rare coral reef fossils found at 18K feet in Ladakh
Himachal

Rare coral reef fossils found at 18K feet in Ladakh

Forcing unhappy couple to live together is cruelty, says Allahabad High Court
India

Forcing unhappy couple to live together is cruelty, says Allahabad High Court

Rohtang receives fresh snowfall, tourists elated
Himachal

Rohtang receives fresh snowfall, tourists elated

Rain, snow bring down temperatures in Himachal Pradesh
Himachal

Rain, snow bring down temperatures in Himachal Pradesh

Video shows Pakistan cricketer Mohd Rizwan heckled by fans as he walks back to pavilion during India-Pakistan match in Ahmedabad
World Cup 2023

Video shows Pakistan cricketer Mohd Rizwan heckled by fans as he walks back to pavilion during India-Pakistan match in Ahmedabad

Heavy rain in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh; farmers worried
Chandigarh

Heavy rain in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh leaves farmers worried

Farmer from Malerkotla district earns ~16L by selling paddy straw
Punjab

Farmer from Malerkotla district earns Rs 16L by selling paddy straw

Top News

PM Modi speaks to Palestinian Authority President Abbas; conveys condolences over death of civilians at Gaza hospital

PM Modi speaks to Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas; conveys condolences over death of civilians at Gaza hospital

Prime Minister tells Palestine Authority President that New ...

ICC World Cup: Bangladesh score 256 for 8 against India

ICC World Cup: Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill hit fifties against Bangladesh; India 3 down in 257-run chase

Rohit Sharma scores 48; Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Siraj and ...

Day before 2-day Assembly session, Punjab Guv withholds approval for 3 Bills

Day before 2-day Assembly session, Punjab Guv withholds approval for 3 Bills

Tension rises within INDIA alliance as Akhilesh Yadav accuses Congress of ‘betrayal’

Tension rises within INDIA alliance as Akhilesh Yadav accuses Congress of 'betrayal'

Said he would not have trusted the grand old party if he had...

How a tattoo, stolen wireless set led police to TV journalist Soumya Vishwanathan's killers

How a tattoo, stolen wireless set led police to TV journalist Soumya Vishwanathan's killers

A bullet hit her in the temple leaving her dead on the spot


Cities

View All

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann inaugurates Gully Cricket League

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann inaugurates Gully Cricket League in Amritsar

Nitin Gadkari reviews progress of Delhi-Amritsar-Katra expressway in Punjab

Ward watch: Garbage heaps, broken streets, low water pressure rile residents

Uttar Pradesh resident nabbed by BSF while trying to cross over to Pakistan

Bikram Majithia flays CM Mann for holding political event at Golden Temple plaza

Petrol bomb attack: Kotkapura cops bring three on production warrant

Petrol bomb attack: Kotkapura cops bring three on production warrant

No end to Punjab's paddy pangs amid millers' stir, 67% of crop yet to be lifted

Finally, UT revises EV Policy

Finally, Chandigarh revises Electric Vehicle Policy

Opposition, Mayor protest against Chandigarh Admn for stopping non-electric vehicles' registration, BJP councillors stay away

Now, Chandigarh civic body to deal with monkey menace

Chandigarh: Teams crack down on unauthorised vendors

Chandigarh MC kicks off process to hire firm for running FASTag-based parking lots

Former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain’s interim bail extended in money-laundering case

Former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain’s interim bail extended in money-laundering case

Nitin Gadkari reviews progress of Delhi-Amritsar-Katra expressway in Punjab

Monthly relief amount for Delhi’s Kashmiri migrant families raised

Delhi govt to launch campaign against industrial pollution

Gangsters wanted in murder bid case held from Mumbai

Jalandhar: Gangsters wanted in murder bid case held from Mumbai

Fugitive in murder case in police net

3 housing scheme allottees call on Asst Commissioner

Admn to issue 17 licences for sale of firecrackers in Kapurthala

Sound system ‘set on fire’ at Dasehra Ground

Paddy glut in mandis, 2.37 LMT stock arrives in Ludhiana district, 94 per cent procured

Paddy glut in mandis, 2.37 LMT stock arrives in Ludhiana district, 94 per cent procured

I-T raids continue on Trident, Bectors Food groups in Ludhiana

Commuters violate speed limit norms on new elevated highway

Shop gutted in fire

2 Ludhiana MC staff suspended for accepting bribe

67-year-old man stabbed to death in Patiala

67-year-old man stabbed to death in Patiala

Parties in Patiala gear up for municipal corporation poll

Wrong marking row: Punjabi varsity completes re-evaluation of papers

After shelling out Rs 100 crore for maintenance, PDA out of funds

1 held with 2.6-kg opium