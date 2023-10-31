Irfan Pathan celebrates yet another Afghan victory; this time his dancing partner is Harbhajan Singh

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, October 31

Not deterred by the recent criticism on his celebrating the Afghanistan team’s win over Pakistan by dancing with Rashid Khan, former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan did it once again on Monday as he was seen shaking a leg after their another victory, this time over Sri Lanka.

Post Afghanistan’s seven-wicket victory, Pathan celebrated the team’s win by dancing to Afghan music, just like he had celebrated their historic win over Pakistan on October 23.

Joining Pathan in his celebratory dance was his former teammate Harbhajan Singh.

The two shared the video on Instagram, in which they are seen grooving to the Afghan music in the Star Sports studio.

Sharing the video, Irfan wrote, “What a great win from Afghans. Many congratulations on your 3rd win. Beating former world champions.”

After Afghanistan had beaten Pakistan for the first time in the World Cup on October 23, the former Indian player had celebrated their victory by dancing on the field with Afghan spinner Rashid Khan, much to the chagrin of the Pakistani media.

