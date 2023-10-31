Irfan Pathan celebrates yet another Afghan victory; this time his dancing partner is Harbhajan Singh

Chandigarh, October 31
Not deterred by the recent criticism on his celebrating the Afghanistan team’s win over Pakistan by dancing with Rashid Khan, former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan did it once again on Monday as he was seen shaking a leg after their another victory, this time over Sri Lanka.
Post Afghanistan’s seven-wicket victory, Pathan celebrated the team’s win by dancing to Afghan music, just like he had celebrated their historic win over Pakistan on October 23.
Joining Pathan in his celebratory dance was his former teammate Harbhajan Singh.
The two shared the video on Instagram, in which they are seen grooving to the Afghan music in the Star Sports studio.
Sharing the video, Irfan wrote, “What a great win from Afghans. Many congratulations on your 3rd win. Beating former world champions.”
View this post on Instagram
After Afghanistan had beaten Pakistan for the first time in the World Cup on October 23, the former Indian player had celebrated their victory by dancing on the field with Afghan spinner Rashid Khan, much to the chagrin of the Pakistani media.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
'Dear Modi sarkar, why are you doing this'; opposition leaders claim Apple warned them about their phones being hacked
Opposition leaders claim they got alert from Apple about 'st...
Can’t attribute threat notifications to any specific state-sponsored attacker: Apple on Opposition MPs’ claims
Says it is possible that some threat notifications may be fa...
Following allegations by MPs, govt asks Apple to join probe
Union Minister for Electronics and IT Ashwini Vaishnaw puts ...
ED raids premises of Mohali's AAP MLA Kulwant Singh, other locations in drugs probe case
Locations in Mohali, Amritsar and Ludhiana are being covered
Supreme Court asks Punjab, Haryana, Delhi to file affidavits on steps taken to control air pollution
The bench says crop-burning is one of the main reasons for a...