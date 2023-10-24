Irfan Pathan dances with Rashid Khan to keep his promise following Afghanistan's historic victory over Pakistan

Chennai, October 24
Former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan celebrated Afghanistan's odds-defying victory against Pakistan in the ongoing World Cup with star spinner Rashid Khan in style.
Afghanistan left the spectators in a state of bewilderment after registering their second surprise victory in the World Cup and their first-ever win over Pakistan in 50-over cricket on Monday.
The Afghanistan team was taking a victory lap, and Rashid spotted Irfan who was engaged in commentary for the host broadcaster. Both cricketers saw each other, shared a warm embrace and danced to celebrate their victory.
Irfan posted a video on Instagram, "And I full filled mine. @rashid.khan19 told me they will win again and I told him I will dance again."
Riding on a dazzling all-round performance in the field, Afghanistan stunned their neighbours with a thumping eight-wicket defeat on a sluggish Chennai surface on Monday.
