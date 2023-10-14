 It was not a 190 pitch: Rohit Sharma gushes after Indian bowlers’ exceptional show : The Tribune India

  • World Cup 2023
  • It was not a 190 pitch: Rohit Sharma gushes after Indian bowlers’ exceptional show

It was not a 190 pitch: Rohit Sharma gushes after Indian bowlers’ exceptional show

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam blames batting collapse for his side’s flop show, lauds Rohit’s knock

It was not a 190 pitch: Rohit Sharma gushes after Indian bowlers’ exceptional show

India's captain Rohit Sharma reacts after being dismissed by Pakistan's Shaheen Shah Afridi during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 match between India and Pakistan, at Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad, on Saturday, October 14, 2023. PTI



PTI

Ahmedabad, October 14

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma on Saturday lauded his bowlers for bundling out Pakistan for a paltry 191 on a pitch that had nothing much in it for the bowlers during their marquee World Cup match.

Five Indian bowlers grabbed two wickets apiece as the home side bowled out Pakistan in 42.5 overs, before chasing down the target in the 31st over.

Rohit was chuffed with his bowlers for laying the foundation of India’s eighth successive win over Pakistan in ODI World Cups.

“The bowlers were the ones who set the game up for us. I don’t think it was a 190 kind of pitch. At one stage, we were looking at 280,” said Rohit during the post-match presentation.

“The way they (bowlers) showed grit says a lot. That is something we pride ourselves in. Whoever gets the ball does the job for the team,” said Rohit.

“We’ve got six individuals who can do the job with the ball. My job as a captain is important there as well. It’s to read the conditions and figure out who’s the right guy to do the job,” he added.

The skipper also praised his batters who have been firing on all cylinders.

“It’s only because the guys - before entering the World Cup - they got a lot of runs. We were very clear (about) what we wanted to do. We didn’t want to be in two minds about who’s going to bat where.”

However, Rohit said it would be important to keep the momentum going and not get carried away.

“All in all, it’s looking good. I want to keep my fingers crossed, and don’t want to get too excited. I don’t want to get too low as well. We want to stay balanced, keep calm and keep moving forward.

“Every opposition we come up against is all quality. You have to play well on that particular day, and that’s what we’re looking at.”

Hard lengths were key: Bumrah

Pacer Jasprit Bumrah, who was adjudged the Man of the Match for his spell of 2 for 19, said his focus was on reading the wicket quickly and it helped him to find the correct length.

“It felt good. You get to analyse the wicket as soon as possible. We knew the wicket was on the slower side, so the hard lengths were the way.”

“We were trying to make it as difficult as possible for the batters. When I was young I used to ask a lot of questions, so that has helped me develop a lot of knowledge. I like to read the wickets and try a lot of options.”

Bumrah dismissed Mohammad Rizwan (49) and Shadab Khan (2) with two peaches.

Explaining the dismissals, Bumrah said, “I saw Jaddu’s ball was turning, so I count my slower ball as a spinner’s slower ball.”

“I thought that I could make the run-scoring tough, and it worked. There was a little phase in there where there was reverse swing. It was an outswinger (that) I was looking to ball (to Shadab), but there were parts of reverse swing happening.

“I have seen him (Waqar Younis) and Wasim Akram bowl some magical deliveries. So, to get his nod is great,” he added.

The collapse cost us: Babar

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam blamed the batting collapse for his side’s flop show.

The Men in Green had a good start and were 155 for 2 until the 30th over before losing the remaining eight wickets for just 36 runs.

“We started well. We just planned to play normal cricket and build partnerships. Suddenly, there was a collapse, and we could not finish well. The way we started, our target was 280-290, but the collapse cost us. The total was not good.”

Babar also credited Rohit for his glorious knock.

“We are not up to the mark with the new ball. Rohit played an outstanding innings. We just tried to take wickets, but that didn’t happen,” he signed off.

#Pakistan #Rohit Sharma

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

18 IAS, two PCS officers transferred in Punjab

2
Chandigarh

How Haryana man's chats in Punjabi nailed a 'life convict' escaping to Netherlands

3
Punjab

No military honours as soldier died by suicide: Army on Agniveer’s cremation in Punjab

4
Jalandhar

Ludhiana doc booked under NDPS Act

5
Punjab

Opposition from PCC leaders delays ‘ghar wapsi’ of ex-party men

6
Punjab

Special Assembly session legal; central team won't be allowed to survey SYL land: Punjab govt

7
World Cup 2023

India 8 Pakistan 0: Bowlers set it up, Rohit Sharma finishes off one-sided contest

8
Punjab

Agniveer cremated at Mansa village

9
Punjab

Banwarilal Purohit declares special Punjab Assembly session 'illegal'

10
Punjab

Amit Shah: Modi govt ensured justice to '84 riot victims

Don't Miss

View All
Ban on 6 dog breeds, ~10K penalty on cards in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Ban on 6 dog breeds, Rs 10K penalty on cards in Chandigarh

Govt after govt, all have tried to tinker with Shimla’s green belts
Himachal

Govt after govt, all have tried to tinker with Shimla's green belts

Gatka has pan-India appeal now
Punjab

Sikh martial art Gatka has pan-India appeal now

Cocaine haul wake-up call for Punjab Police
Punjab

Cocaine haul wake-up call for Punjab Police

WhatsApp fraudsters calling up people to demand money
Amritsar

WhatsApp fraudsters posing as police officials call up people to demand money

Nehru Hospital blaze: Doctors risk their lives to save patients
Chandigarh

Nehru Hospital blaze: PGI doctors risk their lives to save patients

SGPC bans perfume spray on ‘holy book’ at Golden Temple
Punjab

SGPC bans perfume spray on Guru Granth Sahib at Golden Temple as it contains alcohol

Watch: Rahul Gandhi reveals why he hasn’t got married; “Completely entangled…”
India

Watch: Rahul Gandhi reveals why he hasn't got married, “Completely entangled…”

Top News

ICC World Cup: 8-0 in sight, India chase 192 after bowlers flatten Pakistan

India 8 Pakistan 0: Bowlers set it up, Rohit Sharma finishes off one-sided contest

The Indian skipper emerged as undisputed star of the match, ...

Special Assembly session legal; central team won’t be allowed to survey SYL land: Punjab govt

Special Assembly session legal; central team won't be allowed to survey SYL land: Punjab govt

After the Cabinet meeting on Saturday afternoon, Finance Min...

Israeli military spokesman says Israel to strike Gaza City ‘very soon’

Israeli military spokesman says Israel to strike Gaza City 'very soon'

Israel has ordered nearly half of Gaza’s population to evacu...

Tendulkar, Sehwag lead charge as netizens ‘roast’ Pakistan after India’s seven-wicket win

Tendulkar, Sehwag lead charge as netizens ‘roast’ Pakistan after India’s seven-wicket win

Indian captain Rohit Sharma scored a 63-ball 86 to power tea...

Third batch of 197 Indian nationals fly out from Israel

Third batch of 197 Indian nationals fly out from Israel

Indian Embassy in Tel Aviv issued guidelines that travel slo...


Cities

View All

Parties may find the going tough in civic body elections

Parties may find the going tough in civic body elections

4-year-old boy dies at GND Hospital, family thrashes doc

Metalled streets, clean drinking water supply major needs, say residents

Not allocated by MC, parking lots functional

Anti-drug campaigner shot at in Tarn Taran, hospitalised; 3 booked

3 aides of Goldy Brar held

3 aides of Goldy Brar held

How Haryana’s man chats in Punjabi nailed a 'life convict' escaping to Netherlands

How Haryana man's chats in Punjabi nailed a 'life convict' escaping to Netherlands

General trade, lower rent mooted for subway booths

Gangster shot at in Baltana encounter

Fire at Sunny Enclave post

Applications invited for green cracker sale licence

As winter nears, PMO reviews steps being taken to prevent air pollution in region

As winter nears, PMO reviews steps being taken to prevent air pollution in region

80 hi-tech cameras put up on Mumbai e-way

L-G ‘displeased’ at delay in enforcing industrial relocation scheme

Fire at Delhi plastic factory

France holds edu fair to attract Indian students

Basti Peer Daad STP to start next month, says Balbir Singh Seechewal

Basti Peer Daad STP to start next month, says Balbir Singh Seechewal

After minister's assurance, unions open Jalandhar MC office lock

SGPC Poll: Schedule to prepare electoral rolls released

No clarity yet on Jalandhar municipal elections

Ludhiana doc booked under NDPS Act

Giaspura Tragedy: Polluting industries get ‘clean chit’, NGT committee ‘fails’ to nail culprits

Giaspura Tragedy: Polluting industries get ‘clean chit’, NGT committee ‘fails’ to nail culprits

Four arrested by rural police in Dalla village murder case

Day after raid, 2 booked for running illegal de-addiction centre at village

Non-transfer of reserved land for EWS: GLADA bans property registration in 22 colonies

Ward Watch: Traffic congestions in old city markets irk residents

Punjabi University gets ‘A+’ NAAC accreditation

Punjabi University gets ‘A+’ NAAC accreditation

Athletics meet begins at NIS

Sirhind-Fatehgarh Sahib MC passes 20 resolutions, approves Rs 3-cr works

Prof's behaviour can be termed bad, rude and obscene: Report

Youth arrested for murder of salon owner