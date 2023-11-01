Kolkata man sells World Cup India vs South Africa match ticket worth Rs 2,500 at Rs 11,000 each

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, November 1

A man in Kolkata was arrested for selling ICC Cricket World Cup India vs South Africa match tickets worth Rs 2,500 for Rs 11,000 each.

Kolkata Police have seized 20 tickets from Ankit Agarwal for the match, reports ANI.

The match will be held at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on November 5.

#Cricket