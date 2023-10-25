 'Lagta hai roz 8 kilo nihari khate hain'; Wasim Akram lambasts Pakistan team over fitness : The Tribune India

  • World Cup 2023
  • 'Lagta hai roz 8 kilo nihari khate hain'; Wasim Akram lambasts Pakistan team over fitness

'Lagta hai roz 8 kilo nihari khate hain'; Wasim Akram lambasts Pakistan team over fitness

Misfields and dropped catches have been a constant story for the Men in Green through the World Cup

'Lagta hai roz 8 kilo nihari khate hain'; Wasim Akram lambasts Pakistan team over fitness

Babar Azam with teammate Imam-ul-Haq during a practice session ahead of the Cricket World Cup match against Australia in Bengaluru. PTI



ANI

New Delhi, October 25

Wasim Akram slammed the Pakistan cricket team for their below-par performance and fitness levels in their defeat against Afghanistan in the ongoing World Cup. Akram was speaking during a post-match programme on Pakistan-based sports channel A Sports.

Misfields and dropped catches have been a constant story for the Men in Green through the World Cup. Even though misfielding was a common theme in the backdrop of their historic defeat, the lack of aggression was another factor that contributed to their downfall.

Afghanistan played on an attacking note and reaped the benefits; on the other hand, Pakistan played on a defensive note and lacked aggression.

Akram was livid after Pakistan's defeat and pointed to the lack of fitness in the team and said as quoted from the broadcast on A Sports channel, "It was embarrassing today. They [Afghanistan] chased 280-290 with eight wickets in hands, which is huge. They nullified the pitch factor completely. And just look at the fitness levels of our players."

"We have been screaming here for the past three weeks that they haven't been through fitness tests in the last two years. Now should I name them individually, their faces are getting broader. Lagta hai roz 8 kilo nihari khate hain (Seems like they are eating 8 kilos of meat every day) there should be some test, you are being paid for playing for your country and there has to be a certain criterion," Akram added.

]

Speaking on the same programme, former Pakistan wicket-keeper Moin Khan questioned Pakistan's schedule as planned by the PCB.

"There was a complete lack of planning for the World Cup. We played three months in Sri Lanka including a Test series and then the Asia Cup in this heat. The players looked completely drained out and lethargic on the field. I don't know who is advising the board," Moin Khan said.

#Afghanistan #Cricket #Pakistan

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

Qatar awards death penalty to 8 retired Indian Navy men for alleged espionage

2
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Sukhu admitted to AIIMS-Delhi

3
Comment TRYSTS AND TURNS

Contrasting tales of two fighters

4
Chandigarh

Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit finds 2 Mohali projects violating environmental laws

5
India

Canada says it expects to process only half of Indian visa applications by Dec 2023

6
India

Explainer: The geopolitical angle behind Qatar sentencing 8 retired Indian Navy men for alleged espionage

7
India

Maldives incoming president says talks started with India on troop removal: Bloomberg News

8
India

Convinced Hamas attack due to India-Middle East corridor: Joe Biden

9
Chandigarh

Vagabonds staying put in parks trouble Chandigarh residents

10
Chandigarh

ED raids Chandigarh-based pharma company, promoters in money-laundering case

Don't Miss

View All
Foreign troupes a big hit at Kullu Dasehra celebrations
Himachal

Foreign troupes a big hit at Kullu Dasehra celebrations

Ludhiana farmer shows the way, makes ~31 L from paddy straw
Punjab

Ludhiana farmer shows the way, makes Rs 31 lakh from paddy straw

20 deaths over five years, this village battles drug menace
Punjab

20 deaths over five years, Kapurthala village battles drug menace

At 346 AQI, Delhi has ‘most toxic’ air in world
Delhi

At 346 AQI, Delhi has 'most toxic' air in world

In a first, Canada's Parliament Hill hosts Kullu Dussehra festivity
Himachal

In a first, Canada's Parliament Hill hosts Kullu Dussehra festivity

Elderly Sikh man dies after being repeatedly punched in US: Report
Diaspora

Sikh man dies of injuries after being assaulted after minor car accident in New York

From college ground to WC venue, D’sala stadium has come a long way
Himachal

From college ground to World Cup venue, Dharamsala stadium has come a long way

Husbands in jail, women carry on drug trade in Kapurthala villages
Jalandhar

Husbands in jail, women carry on drug trade in Kapurthala villages

Top News

2nd back-to-back Gaza raid by Israel; over 1,000 buried under rubble: WHO

2nd back-to-back Gaza raid by Israel; over 1,000 buried under rubble: WHO

US jets strike targets in Syria | Hamas sets ceasefire preco...

Navy tracked Chinese ‘survey’ ship in Bay of Bengal for 36 days

Navy tracked Chinese ‘survey’ ship in Bay of Bengal for 36 days

Vessel docked at Colombo port on October 25

In talks with India on troop removal: Maldives Prez-elect

In talks with India on troop removal: Maldives Prez-elect

ED raids on Chandigarh pharma firm, promoters

ED raids on Chandigarh pharma firm, promoters

Arresting the Slide: No steps taken to check sinking in HP’s Shamti

Arresting the Slide: No steps taken to check sinking in HP’s Shamti


Cities

View All

ED raids on Chandigarh pharma firm, promoters

ED raids on Chandigarh pharma firm, promoters