'Lagta hai roz 8 kilo nihari khate hain'; Wasim Akram lambasts Pakistan team over fitness

New Delhi, October 25

Wasim Akram slammed the Pakistan cricket team for their below-par performance and fitness levels in their defeat against Afghanistan in the ongoing World Cup. Akram was speaking during a post-match programme on Pakistan-based sports channel A Sports.

Misfields and dropped catches have been a constant story for the Men in Green through the World Cup. Even though misfielding was a common theme in the backdrop of their historic defeat, the lack of aggression was another factor that contributed to their downfall.

Afghanistan played on an attacking note and reaped the benefits; on the other hand, Pakistan played on a defensive note and lacked aggression.

Akram was livid after Pakistan's defeat and pointed to the lack of fitness in the team and said as quoted from the broadcast on A Sports channel, "It was embarrassing today. They [Afghanistan] chased 280-290 with eight wickets in hands, which is huge. They nullified the pitch factor completely. And just look at the fitness levels of our players."

"We have been screaming here for the past three weeks that they haven't been through fitness tests in the last two years. Now should I name them individually, their faces are getting broader. Lagta hai roz 8 kilo nihari khate hain (Seems like they are eating 8 kilos of meat every day) there should be some test, you are being paid for playing for your country and there has to be a certain criterion," Akram added.

Speaking on the same programme, former Pakistan wicket-keeper Moin Khan questioned Pakistan's schedule as planned by the PCB.

"There was a complete lack of planning for the World Cup. We played three months in Sri Lanka including a Test series and then the Asia Cup in this heat. The players looked completely drained out and lethargic on the field. I don't know who is advising the board," Moin Khan said.

