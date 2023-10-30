 Legendary Pak cricketer Inzamam steps down as chairman of selection committee amidst conflict of interest chatter : The Tribune India

  • World Cup 2023
  • Legendary Pak cricketer Inzamam steps down as chairman of selection committee amidst conflict of interest chatter

Legendary Pak cricketer Inzamam steps down as chairman of selection committee amidst conflict of interest chatter

PCB has formed a committee to probe if his association with a company managing a number of team players pertains to conflict of interest

Legendary Pak cricketer Inzamam steps down as chairman of selection committee amidst conflict of interest chatter

Inzamam-ul-Haq. AP/PTI file



PTI

Lahore, October 30

The legendary Inzamam-ul-Haq on Monday resigned as the chairman of the national selection committee after Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) initiated an inquiry to probe if his association with a company that manages a number of national team players pertains to conflict of interest.

The PCB has formed a five-member committee to probe Inzamam’s role in the company – Yazoo International -- where he shares the same agent who manages captain Babar Azam, pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi and wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan.

The result is that in the middle of World Cup, Inzamam was forced to send his resignation to the PCB even as he maintained that his association with agent and partner Talha Rehmani has never affected or compromised his decision-making as a selector.

“I have sent my resignation as I feel the role of a chief selector is that of a judge and I thought it is best to step aside till this inquiry is going on,” Inzamam said on ‘Samaa’ TV.

“I select the Pakistan team and I don't want questions to be raised because of my role in this company,” he added.

The PCB announced constituting a panel to look into the whole episode. “Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has set up a five-member fact-finding committee to investigate allegations in respect of conflict of interest reported in the media pertaining to the team selection process.

“The committee will submit its report and any recommendations to the PCB management in an expeditious manner,” the board announced through X, formerly Twitter.

Questions have been raised after it emerged that Inzamam is a partner in the UK registered company, in which one of his partners is presently representing more than a dozen Pakistani players as their agent. Rizwan is also a partner in the company formed in December 2020.

The PCB Chairman Zaka Ashraf said in an interview on Sunday that Inzamam and Rizwan being partners in a company with Talha Rehmani, who is the agent for several players, is a direct conflict of interest and the issue would be probed.

But Inzamam made it clear that his involvement in the company had no bearing on the selection of players. “I have been involved in this company since 2020 and I have known Talha for many years and he has looked after my commercial interests. This has not interfered in my selection decisions,” he said.

Inzamam said he was hurt that his integrity had been brought into question. He was appointed as the chief selector in August ahead of the Asia Cup and the World Cup on a monthly salary of 2.5 million.

Former Test stalwarts, Shahid Afridi and Mushtaq Ahmed, who were on Samaa TV, backed Inzamam’s decision and said there was nothing greater than self-respect and reputation.

“Inzamam has taken the right decision to step aside,” Afridi said. Mushtaq said in the last few days there had been a lot of allegations made against Inzamam and the people making accusations should now prove them.

Ashraf didn’t mince words by saying that given the facts about the company before the PCB it indicated that Rehmani could have influenced selection of players in the Pakistan team.

“We can't rule that out (influencing selection) and that is why we will look into this matter. But with Inzamam being the chief selector and Talha his partner there is a clear conflict of interest and it worries us.

“What is of more concern for us is that this agent who is registered with the board has contracts with so many players who play for Pakistan or are in line to play for the national side,” he said.

#Cricket #Pakistan

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Delhi

Gurpreet Singh laughed at Swiss woman as she tried to free herself; chilling details of Nina Berger's murder in Delhi emerge

2
Punjab

Punjab: Rising feral dog attacks pose threat to dwindling wildlife in Shivalik foothills

3
India

Supreme Court rejects bail pleas of Manish Sisodia in Delhi excise policy scam cases

4
India

Anju, who went to Pakistan to marry Facebook friend, will return to India to meet her children

5
Sports

English fans make fun of Virat Kohli getting out for zero; Indian fans have the last laugh

6
Punjab

Complete shutdown in Bathinda over killing of market body head

7
Punjab

Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit's U-turn on Bills: AAP

8
Trending

Bengaluru woman sexually harassed at crowded Lulu Mall, police begin probe after video goes viral

9
Amritsar

Golden Temple bedecked with flowers to mark Parkash Purb of Sri Guru Ram Das

10
India

Why a film with elements like 'nationalism', 'patriotism', 'religion' failed to impress audience

Don't Miss

View All
‘Steal his boots’: Wasim Akram gives hilarious suggestion to stop Jasprit Bumrah
World Cup 2023

'Steal his boots': Wasim Akram gives hilarious suggestion to stop Jasprit Bumrah

Your turban does not mean terrorism, New York City mayor says amid recent attacks on Sikhs
Diaspora

Your turban does not mean terrorism, New York City mayor says amid recent attacks on Sikhs

Rising feral dog attacks pose threat to dwindling wildlife in Shivalik foothills
Punjab

Punjab: Rising feral dog attacks pose threat to dwindling wildlife in Shivalik foothills

Bhogpur co-op sugar mill shows the way
Jalandhar

Generating electricity from stubble: Bhogpur co-op sugar mill in Jalandhar shows the way

On death row in Qatar, Navtej got Prez medal
Punjab

On death row in Qatar, former Indian Navy officer Captain Navtej Singh Gill got President medal

Foreign troupes a big hit at Kullu Dasehra celebrations
Himachal

Foreign troupes a big hit at Kullu Dasehra celebrations

Ludhiana farmer shows the way, makes ~31 L from paddy straw
Punjab

Ludhiana farmer shows the way, makes Rs 31 lakh from paddy straw

20 deaths over five years, this village battles drug menace
Punjab

20 deaths over five years, Kapurthala village battles drug menace

Top News

Delhi excise policy: ED summons CM Arvind Kejriwal for questioning on November 2

Delhi excise policy: ED summons CM Arvind Kejriwal for questioning on November 2

The ED has mentioned Kejriwal’s name multiple times in its c...

Supreme Court dismisses bail pleas of Manish Sisodia in corruption, money-laundering cases

Supreme Court rejects bail pleas of Manish Sisodia in Delhi excise policy scam cases

The bench says it has recorded the statements of the probe a...

Electoral bond scheme: Citizens don’t have right to know source of political funds, AG tells SC

Electoral bond scheme: Citizens don't have right to know source of political funds, AG tells SC

Scheme in question extends the benefit of confidentiality to...

Nano car plant: Tata Motors to get over Rs 766-crore compensation for losses incurred at Singur site

Scrapped Nano plant: Tata Motors to get over Rs 766-crore compensation for losses incurred at Singur site

Facility to produce small car Nano had to be shifted from Si...

Terrorists shoot dead UP migrant labourer in J-K’s Pulwama

Migrant labourer from UP shot dead by terrorists in J-K's Pulwama district

Police launch hunt for attackers | Political leaders condemn...


Cities

View All

Gambling den busted, 21 arrested; ~41 lakh seized

Gambling den busted, 21 arrested; Rs 41 lakh seized

Golden Temple bedecked with flowers to mark Parkash Purb of Sri Guru Ram Das

Inter-state drug racket busted, one arrested

Amritsar, Tarn Taran register most number of farm fire cases

Ward watch: Lawrence Road area residents plagued with traffic congestions, illegal parking

Complete shutdown in Bathinda over killing of market body head

Complete shutdown in Bathinda over killing of market body head

Three Malwa districts see decline in farm fire cases

Traders’ association chief shot in Bathinda

Chandigarh again stops registration of petrol two-wheelers for fiscal

Chandigarh again stops registration of petrol two-wheelers for fiscal

Chandigarh MC goes soft on car bazaar dealers

Multi-level parking: Chandigarh MC may challenge court order

Mohali: Paying heavy price for keeping pollution in check, say Farmers

Open house: What should Chandigarh do to ensure that there are no parking problems and snarl-ups?

Delhi excise policy: ED summons CM Arvind Kejriwal for questioning on November 2

Delhi excise policy: ED summons CM Arvind Kejriwal for questioning on November 2

Supreme Court rejects bail pleas of Manish Sisodia in Delhi excise policy scam cases

14-year-old boy nabbed for killing 16-year-old boy in Delhi

Gurpreet Singh laughed at Swiss woman as she tried to free herself; chilling details of Nina Berger's murder in Delhi emerge

Ban BS III, IV diesel buses in NCR areas of three states, Gopal Rai urges Centre

Poor sanitation at PUDA Complex in Jalandhar annoys owners of SCOs, visitors

Poor sanitation at PUDA Complex in Jalandhar annoys owners of SCOs, visitors

Punjab: Rising feral dog attacks pose threat to dwindling wildlife in Shivalik foothills

Girl electrocuted while playing on house roof in Kapurthala village

Preventing road accidents top priority of Punjab govt, says Bram Shankar Jimpa

Nawanshahr registers only one case of stubble-burning, Jalandhar 111

Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar attacks CM Bhagwant Mann over river waters issue

Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar attacks CM Bhagwant Mann over river waters issue

Ludhiana’s air turns ‘poor’

Speeding car kills man, injures 2 in Ludhiana

Prime suspect held for duping family of Rs 12.70 lakh

Mobile phones, intoxicants seized from Ludhiana Central Jail

Dengue cases cross 600, fogging intensified

Dengue cases cross 600, fogging intensified

Daily farm fires cross 1K for first time in Punjab, most from Malwa

Punjab: Officials skipping court trials in drugs cases to face action

One held for theft at temple

School holds annual sports championship