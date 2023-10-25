ICC World Cup: Maxwell, Warner hit tons as Australia crush Netherlands by 309 runs

PTI

New Delhi, October 25

Glenn Maxwell struck the fastest century of the World Cup, while David Warner hit a second successive ton as Australia thrashed the Netherlands by a massive 309 runs here on Wednesday.

Australia’s win was the biggest in the World Cup in terms of margin of runs and second biggest in the ODI history.

Maxwell (106 off 44 balls) blew away the Dutch attack to score his century off just 40 balls, while Warner struck 104 off 93 balls to power Australia to 399 for eight after opting to bat.

In the process, Maxwell bettered the earlier record of South Africa’s Aiden Markram, who had smashed 106 off 49 balls against Sri Lanka at the same ground here on October 7.

Maxwell hit nine fours and eight sixes during his whirlwind knock.

Steve Smith also made a fine 71 off 68 balls, while Marnus Labuschagne scored 62 off 47 balls.

Logan van Beek (4/74) and Bas de Leede (2/115) shared six wickets between them.

Chasing the huge total, Netherlands looked never in the hunt as they were dismissed for a paltry 90 in 21 overs. Vikramjit Singh (25) top-scored for the Dutch.

For Australia, Adam Zampa (4/8) picked up four wickets, while Mitchell Marsh (2/19) scalped two.

Brief Scores:

Australia: 399 for 8 in 50 overs (Glenn Maxwell 106, David Warner 104; Logan van Beek 4/74).

Netherlands: 90 all out in 21 overs (Vikranjit Singh 25; Adam Zampa 2/8).

