Maxwell falls off golf cart, to miss England clash

Ahmedabad, November 1
Australia batter Glenn Maxwell has been ruled out of the World Cup clash against England on November 4 after he fell off a golf cart, resulting in a concussion and facial bruising.
Cricket.com.au reported that Maxwell was riding on the back of a golf cart after a round on Monday when he fell off.
The all-rounder is a key member of the Australian team as he shares spin duties with Adam Zampa while also playing a vital role in the middle order with the bat. He had smashed the fastest hundred in World Cup history—off 40 balls against the Netherlands—in Delhi last week.
The is Maxwell’s second freak injury in less than a year. Last November, he broke his leg at a birthday party in Melbourne and as per the report, he is yet to recover fully from that.
The players were enjoying a round of golf having got a week’s break between the New Zealand and England game.
In another freak injury, England wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow had slipped while playing golf last year, ruling him out of T20 World Cup which his team eventually won.
