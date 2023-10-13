Men's ODI WC: Arijit Singh to ignite the stage before India-Pakistan clash

IANS

New Delhi, October 13

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has officially announced that playback singer Arijit Singh will perform to dazzle fans before the epic 2023 World Cup showdown between India and Pakistan at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Saturday.

"Kickstarting the much-awaited #INDvPAK clash with a special performance! Brace yourselves for a mesmerising musical special ft. Arijit Singh at the largest cricket ground in the world- The Narendra Modi Stadium," BCCI posted on X on Thursday night.

Kickstarting the much-awaited #INDvPAK clash with a special performance! 🎵



Brace yourselves for a mesmerising musical special ft. Arijit Singh at the largest cricket ground in the world- The Narendra Modi Stadium! 🏟️



Join the pre-match show on 14th October starting at 12:30… pic.twitter.com/K6MYer947D — BCCI (@BCCI) October 12, 2023

Adding musical fuel to the fire, Shankar Mahadevan and Sukhwinder Singh will be joining the musical fiesta later on.

🎶 Catch Shankar Mahadevan LIVE before the big match at The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, setting the stage for #INDvPAK like never before! 🙌



Experience the pre-match show at the largest cricket ground in the world on 14th October, starting at 12:30 PM!#CWC23 pic.twitter.com/WMYRx0mR08 — BCCI (@BCCI) October 12, 2023

Sukhwinder Singh is ready to make the occasion even more special! 🎵



Catch his sensational performance before the start of the #INDvPAK game on 14th October 🙌



Witness it LIVE at The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, starting at 12:30 PM 👌#CWC23 pic.twitter.com/beAHOMOfnZ — BCCI (@BCCI) October 12, 2023

A dazzling array of celebrities, spanning Bollywood, politics, and various domains, are expected to grace the high-profile World Cup encounter.

Talking about the performance of both teams in the ongoing tournament, India and Pakistan have triumphed in all their matches. While India secured victories against Australia and Afghanistan, displaying their prowess on different grounds, Pakistan emerged victorious against the Netherlands and Sri Lanka, having played their warm-up games and initial round-robin matches in Hyderabad.

In ODI World Cup matches, India has maintained a perfect record against their arch-rivals, winning all seven encounters and will be aiming to continue their dominance in Saturday's match-up.

#BCCI #Cricket #Narendra Modi #Pakistan