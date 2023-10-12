Men's ODI WC: Kohli-Naveen share warm hugs to bury the hatchet, leave netizens in a frenzy

IANS

New Delhi, October 12

In a heart-warming display of sportsmanship and camaraderie, the cricket world witnessed a delightful interaction between Afghanistan's Naveen-ul-Haq and India's Virat Kohli, as the two exchanged a handshake and patted each other on the back, showcasing the spirit of unity and friendship amidst the intense competition on the field.

Months after a heated on-field exchange during the Indian Premier League, Kohli and Naveen buried the hatchet during the 2023 World Cup game on Wednesday at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

The duo were at loggerheads since being involved in a verbal spat during the IPL 2023, after which the Afghan all-rounder escalated matters by humorously posting images of mangoes whenever Kohli faced setbacks or the Royal Challengers Bangalore experienced losses in the latter half of the tournament.

When Naveen walked out to bat in Afghanistan's innings, the crowd started chanting 'Kohli...Kohli'. The Afghan bowler was targeted again when Hashmatullah Shahidi, the Afghanistan captain, called him for bowling as soon as Kohli walked out at No. 3 following Ishan Kishan's dismissal.

The former India captain replicated his heart-warming gesture towards Steve Smith -- who was being booed by the crowd at the Oval during the 2019 World Cup -- by hugging Naveen to put a symbolic end to the saga.

The picture of both the players hugging and patting each other’s back has gone viral on social media and fans didn't stop themselves from showering praise over the heart-warming gesture.

"Beautiful gesture by Virat Kohli," a fan wrote on X. Another one said: "...Disappointment day for everyone who want rivalry in cricket."

"Best moment of the match," another fan commented.

#Afghanistan #Cricket #IPL #Virat Kohli