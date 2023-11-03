Netherlands win toss, opt to bat against Afghanistan

Lucknow, November 3
The Netherlands skipper Scott Edwards won the toss and elected to bat against Afghanistan in their World Cup match here on Friday.
Afghanistan brought in Noor Ahmad in place of Naveen Ul Haq, while Netherlands made three changes, replacing opener Vikramjit Singh with Wesley Barresi while Roelof van der Merwe and Saqib Zulfiqar also made it to the playing XI.
Teams:
Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Ikram Alikhil(w), Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Noor Ahmad.
Netherlands: Wesley Barresi, Max ODowd, Colin Ackermann, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Scott Edwards(w/c), Bas de Leede, Saqib Zulfiqar, Logan van Beek, Roelof van der Merwe, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court asks suspended AAP MP Raghav Chadha to tender unconditional apology to Rajya Sabha chairperson
A bench comprising Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and justices...
Delhi air pollution—the annual season of ‘whataboutery’, political blame game and health problems
Levels ‘expected to increase further’ due to unfavourable me...
97,000 Indians, mostly from Punjab and Gujarat, arrested in 1 year trying to enter US illegally
Indians apprehended while crossing the US border unlawfully ...
Supreme Court dismisses plea against transfer of Gyanvapi case from one court to another in Allahabad High Court
The single-judge bench was hearing the plea challenging the ...