No need to do anything different in the final, Ravi Shastri tells Indian team

Chennai, November 17

India will be the overwhelming favourites in the upcoming World Cup final against Australia, the team's former head coach Ravi Shastri said on Friday while urging the hosts to stick to their game plans.

On the sidelines of an event in the city, Shastri spoke on India's approach in the title clash, saying they do not need to do anything different.

"I think they will be relaxed. They are playing at home, and it's a very experienced side. And they don't need to do anything different.

"The way they have played.... it will be around the way they had left in the last game. They should be holding that cup very soon.

"India will win the World Cup. They will start as favourites in the final. They have played outstandingly well," Shastri said.

Despite having beaten Australia in the league stage, India will be under pressure against the five-time world champions, who have a great record in ICC finals.

But Shastri believes that if the Men in Blue are able to stay calm and soak in the pressure, then they can emerge triumphant.

"They just need to be composed and calm, handling and soaking in the pressure. You (India) don't want to be over-excited just because it's a final.

"You (India) know what your roles are, and the good thing is this team doesn't depend on one or two players. There are eight or nine players performing game after game, so that's a brilliant sign," he said.

The former India all-rounder also praised in-form seamer Mohammed Shami for his outstanding display in the tournament in which he leads the bowling chart with 23 wickets, including picking seven wickets in the semifinal against New Zealand in Mumbai.

He believes Shami will have a significant role to play in the final in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

"The very first ball, if he (Shami) is sprinting in, (I wish) good luck to the batters. The seam presentation, the way the ball lands.... What he has done in this World Cup is to consistently hit the right lengths," he said.

"Even in Mumbai, he was troubling the batsmen with his skills. Not many got the ball to move around, but he got to do it and got the outside edges.

"I say this is the best Indian bowling attack. When you look at the variety and skill set, it's amazing."

