Pakistan 286 all out against Netherlands in World Cup match

PTI

Hyderabad, October 6

Pakistan were all out for 286 against the Netherlands in their opening match of the ODI World Cup here on Friday.

Asked to take first strike, Pakistan rode on half-centuries from Mohammad Rizwan (68) and Saud Shakeel (68) to post a solid total on the board.

Bas de Leede returned with four wickets for Netherlands, while Colin Ackermann snapped two.

Brief Score:

Pakistan: 286 all out in 49 overs (M Rizwan 68, S Shakeel 68; Bas de Leede 4/62).

