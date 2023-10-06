 Pakistan 286 all out against Netherlands in World Cup match : The Tribune India

  • World Cup 2023
  • Pakistan 286 all out against Netherlands in World Cup match

Pakistan 286 all out against Netherlands in World Cup match

Bas de Leede returned with four wickets for Netherlands, while Colin Ackermann snapped two

Pakistan 286 all out against Netherlands in World Cup match

Pakistan's Muhammad Rizwan reacts as Netherlands team celebrate after taking the wicket of Saud Shakeel during an ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 match, at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, in Hyderabad, October 6, 2023. PTI



PTI

Hyderabad, October 6

Pakistan were all out for 286 against the Netherlands in their opening match of the ODI World Cup here on Friday.

Asked to take first strike, Pakistan rode on half-centuries from Mohammad Rizwan (68) and Saud Shakeel (68) to post a solid total on the board.

Bas de Leede returned with four wickets for Netherlands, while Colin Ackermann snapped two.

Brief Score:

Pakistan: 286 all out in 49 overs (M Rizwan 68, S Shakeel 68; Bas de Leede 4/62).

#Cricket #Pakistan

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
World

Canada evacuates diplomats from Delhi to Southeast Asia: Report

2
India

Delhi excise policy scam: 'Where is money trail?' Supreme Court turns the heat on ED

3
Jalandhar

Jalandhar man booked for misbehaving, abusing Air India crew on New York-Delhi flight

4
India

US envoy to India Eric Garcetti raises G20 in J-K to defend envoy’s PoK visit

5
Diaspora

British-Sikh man jailed for 9 years over assassination attempt on Queen Elizabeth II

6
Comment TRYSTS AND TURNS

A saga of Canadian missteps

7
Punjab

Looking for former Punjab FM Manpreet Badal, vigilance team prevented from searching Chandigarh house

8
Amritsar

4 dead as fire breaks out at pharmaceutical factory in Punjab's Amritsar

9
J & K

Major opens fire in J&K; 3 officers hurt

10
Punjab

SYL canal: Can't till or sell returned land in absence of papers, say Punjab farmers

Don't Miss

View All
Eight Sikh youths in Canada charged with firearms-related offences: Police
Diaspora

Eight Sikh youths in Canada charged with firearms-related offences: Police

Chandigarh gets green crematorium, to cut wood usage by 60%
Chandigarh

Chandigarh gets green crematorium, to cut wood usage by 60%

‘Golden girl’ Sift Kaur given rousing welcome in Faridkot
Punjab

'Golden girl' Sift Kaur given rousing welcome in Faridkot

3 Punjabi-origin NRIs enter Canada’s Manitoba Assembly
Punjab

Canada: 3 Punjabi-origin NRIs enter Manitoba Assembly

Rahul Gandhi visits Golden Temple again
Amritsar

Rahul Gandhi visits Amritsar's Golden Temple for second day; serves 'langar'

Mother’s pride: Harmilan Bains bags silver, performs better than mother
Sports

Mother's pride: Harmilan Bains bags silver, performs better than mother

Gurmeet Chauhan second SSP to go after anti-mining action
Punjab

Gurmeet Chauhan second SSP to go after anti-mining action in Punjab

Nephew of Faridkot’s last ruler claims 1/3rd share in ~25,500-crore property
Punjab

Nephew of Faridkot's last ruler claims 1/3rd share in Rs 25,500-crore property

Top News

Iran's Narges Mohammadi wins Nobel Peace Prize

Jailed Iranian activist Narges Mohammadi wins Nobel Peace Prize

Mohammadi has campaigned for women's rights and abolition of...

NewsClick row: Funds came from China to disrupt India’s sovereignty, claim Delhi Police in FIR

NewsClick row: Funds came from China to disrupt India’s sovereignty, claim Delhi Police in FIR

The FIR has been filed under anti-terror law UAPA

India thrash Japan 5-1 to reclaim Asian Games gold in men’s hockey, qualify for Paris Olympics

India thrash Japan 5-1 to reclaim Asian Games gold in men’s hockey, qualify for Paris Olympics

The Indians won their fourth Asian Games gold and first sinc...

Supreme Court refuses to restrain Bihar Government from acting upon caste survey data

Supreme Court refuses to restrain Bihar Government from acting upon caste survey data

Issues notice to Nitish Kumar-led government on petitions ch...

Eight Sikh youths in Canada charged with firearms-related offences: Police

Eight Sikh youths in Canada charged with firearms-related offences: Police

The incident comes amidst heightened tension between India a...


Cities

View All

4 dead as fire breaks out at pharmaceutical factory in Amritsar

4 dead as fire breaks out at pharmaceutical factory in Punjab's Amritsar

Amritsar MC divides city in 20 sectors to improve civic amenities

Illegal mining: Khadoor Sahib AAP MLA's kin Nishan Singh granted bail

UK, Malaysia-based accomplices of three drug peddlers identified

Security guards deployed, CCTV cameras installed at govt schools

Year on, Chandigarh Admn to review Electric Vehicle Policy

Year on, Chandigarh Admn to review Electric Vehicle Policy

20 Chandigarh heritage items sold for Rs 3.81 crore in France

Chandigarh: Contractor, tenant held for Sector 33 market mishap, released on bail

Chandigarh gets green crematorium, to cut wood usage by 60%

Close call, Amarjit Singh Naura wins by eight votes, elected PUTA chief

False cases being slapped to weaken Opposition, atmosphere of fear created: Arvind Kejriwal

False cases being slapped to weaken Opposition, atmosphere of fear created: Arvind Kejriwal

NewsClick row: Funds came from China to disrupt India’s sovereignty, claim Delhi Police in FIR

NewsClick row: Delhi High Court agrees to hear plea against arrest of Prabir Purkayastha, Amit Chakravarty

Delhi liquor scam: ED summons 2 associates of Sanjay Singh for questioning

Delhi excise policy scam: 'Where is money trail?' Supreme Court turns the heat on ED

Dengue stings district hard, tally rises to 90

Dengue stings district hard, tally rises to 90

Minister Kataruchak takes stock of paddy procurement at Phillaur

Two bikers killed in road mishaps

Minor dispute between 2 students turns violent

DC inspects Aam Aadmi Clinics, OOAT centre

Raining rewards: Over 5,000 police officials honoured for excellent duty

Raining rewards: Over 5,000 police officials honoured for excellent duty

Four booked for assaulting ASI, wife

GLADA demolishes five illegal colonies

Ex-bank manager booked for Rs 16.43-L ‘fraud’

2 nabbed in financier murder case

Patiala: Deceased girl’s kin seek probe by judges of High Court

Patiala: Deceased girl’s kin seek probe by judges of High Court

Armoured Division showcases fire power

College holds lecture on waste management

Punjabi University gets sanitary pad incinerators

PSPCL lift trophy at national tug of war championship