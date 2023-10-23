Pakistan Cricket Board scotches speculation over infighting in Pakistan team

Karachi, October 23
The Pakistan Cricket Board on Monday rubbished reports of discord and infighting in the national team, competing in the World Cup in India.
In a press release, the PCB strongly denied recent speculations about any internal discord in the Babar Azam-led side.
The PCB has been forced to act after increasing rumours about disunity in the team.
Some Pakistani journalists have posted on social media about the alleged fights in the team and promised to reveal more details after the match against Afghanistan on Monday.
According to those posts, two players got into a physical altercation and there has been growing discord in the team with captain Babar Azam facing isolation from a group of players.
"Contrary to rumours circulated by a certain section of the media, the PCB unequivocally assures that the team is cohesive and there is no evidence to support these unsubstantiated claims," the release said.
PCB statement ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/qo8mFoVqq1— PCB Media (@TheRealPCBMedia) October 23, 2023
The PCB said it is disappointed by the dissemination of false news.
Pakistan won their first two games against Netherlands and Sri Lanka before losing to Australia and India.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Blinken, Austin say US is ready to respond if US personnel become targets of Israel-Hamas war
Say ‘US has the right to self-defence, won’t hesitate to tak...
Sikh man dies of injuries after being assaulted after minor car accident in New York
Jasmer Singh is attacked by 30-year-old Gilbert Augustin aft...
Head constable 'beaten to death' in Punjab's Barnala
Is beaten up allegedly by 4 drunk kabaddi players
2 armed men shoot at kabaddi player in Punjab’s Moga
The incident takes place at Nihal Singh Wala
Manpreet Badal fails to appear before Vigilance Bureau, seeks exemption due to backache
The VB had issued summons to Badal asking him to appear befo...