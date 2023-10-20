Pakistan opt to bowl against Australia, vice-captain Shadab Khan makes way for Usama Mir

Bengaluru, October 20
Pakistan captain Babar Azam won the toss and opted to field against Australia in their World Cup match here on Friday.
Australia are playing an unchanged side while Pakistan brought Usama Mir in place of vice-captain Shadab Khan.
Teams:
Australia: David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis(w), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood Pakistan: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (w), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf.
