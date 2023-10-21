 Pakistan Woes: Haris Rauf’s poor game awareness and lack of good spinners will only compound problems : The Tribune India

  • World Cup 2023
  • Pakistan Woes: Haris Rauf’s poor game awareness and lack of good spinners will only compound problems

Pakistan Woes: Haris Rauf’s poor game awareness and lack of good spinners will only compound problems

The failure as a bowling unit lies as much with the bowlers as with Babar Azam’s lack of tactical nous

Pakistan Woes: Haris Rauf’s poor game awareness and lack of good spinners will only compound problems

Pakistan's Haris Rauf. PTI



PTI

New Delhi, October 21

It can only happen with a Pakistan team. In the same match, its bowlers can bowl an eye-popping 152 dot balls and yet end up conceding a massive 367 runs in 50 overs.

It happened against Australia in a World Cup match on Friday when there was no ‘bad’ element in Pakistan’s bowling. There was only ‘good’ and ‘ugly’ facets -- the two extremes that has gone on to define Pakistan cricket since time immemorial.

There are no half measures for Pakistan. At one end, they pegged Australia for what was worth half the total number of overs and at the other end, they were hammered for 29 fours and 19 sixes.

And, this was after their bowling department’s leader Shaheen Shah Afridi produced the best individual bowling figures of this edition -- 5 for 54.

It is now well documented that Naseem Shah’s absence is hurting the team badly but even then, Haris Rauf’s lack of game awareness and not having spinners of international quality have affected the team’s performance.

Rauf, for example, hasn’t got a hang of Indian tracks where he is either bowling too full or too short -- the latter in most cases -- which has hurt the team like no end.

Rauf has been hit for 11 sixes in four games and that is more than two sixes per game, which isn’t a great piece of statistic for a tearaway quick who is supposed to intimidate the batters.

He went for 24 in his first over against Australia and 3/83 in 8 overs aren’t numbers that he would like to remember.

Legendary Wasim Akram, who is an expert on Pakistani show ‘Pavilion’, made a telling comment about Rauf.

“Rauf till he doesn't play domestic cricket, he will have problems in ODIs. In T20, you can survive as it is only four overs and you expect batters to attack. But you learn ODI bowling when you play domestic (red ball) cricket. I want to see Rauf bowl six balls back of length (three quarter) on stumps,” Akram said on the show.

There were problems aplenty for the Pakistani bowlers, with regards to planning.

With the side boundaries being 62 or 63m, the best length is fuller and mostly on block-hole which is expected from a fast bowler, who has a whippy slinging action.

The straight boundary at Chinnaswamy Stadium is 72m and yorker length deliveries wouldn't be easy to hit straight.

But Rauf kept on pegging it on shorter side and gave enough width to Mitchell Marsh and David Warner to play horizontal bat shot on both sides of the wicket.

Talking about game awareness, former skipper Misbah ul Haq also had an observation about Hasan Ali which was equally scathing.

Despite knowing that Marsh’s favourite area is the arc between square leg and mid-wicket as he plays the pick-up shot (pull or flick) pretty well, Hasan got his square leg fielder well inside the 30-yard circle and kept a third man for the streaky edges.

As far as leg-spinner Usama Mir is concerned, he was seen bowling with five men on the on-side, yet he never bothered to bowl a googly to right hander Marsh.

On a track where the ball isn't turning much, the best shot is straight hits and unlike the Pakistanis, who tried to cut or pull (Iftikhar and Rizwan) Adam Zampa’s deliveries pitched on stumps, the Australians went for the jugular and succeeded.

Bowling length balls with mid-on and mid-off fielder being kept up and third man posted at the boundary made no sense if one checks the wagon wheel of the two Australian centurions.

Aaqib Javed, just before the start of the World Cup, had spoken about how Rauf would need a good spinner at the other end during the middle overs in order to make a difference.

In all fairness, good leg-spinners need good captains and in Babar Azam, neither Shadab nor Usama have found a tactician, who would set wicket-taking in-out field for them when they are scurrying for cover.

Pakistan’s failure as a bowling unit lies as much with the bowlers as with Babar’s lack of tactical nous.

#Australia #Pakistan

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

LoP Partap Bajwa calls CM Bhagwant Mann 'tu' in Punjab Assembly, provokes ruling AAP MLAs

2
India

Diplomatic row: India's actions making life hard for millions of people, says Canadian PM Trudeau

3
Punjab

Police crack Patiala murder case; accused was in relation with victim's wife

4
World

Scores killed in attack on Gaza church; Yemen fires missiles

5
Chandigarh

Canada suspends consular services in Chandigarh, applicants at loss

6
India

Lid off two international multi-crore cyber scams

7
India

Semiconductor centre to be co-located with Mohali Semi-Conductor Laboratory

8
Punjab

Punjab Assembly meet: Heated exchange between CM Bhagwant Mann, Partap Singh Bajwa over illegal drug trade

9
Punjab

Punjab leaders Raj Kumar Verka, Balbir Sidhu, Gurpreet Kangar back in Congress after quitting BJP

10
India

ISRO successfully conducts test vehicle mission ahead of human space flight programme

Don't Miss

View All
Gurugram: MBA graduate used dating app to rob men
Haryana

Gurugram: MBA graduate woman used dating app to rob men

Book recalls mystery Swiss bank account of Sikh princess
India

Book recalls mystery Swiss bank account of Sikh princess

Rare coral reef fossils found at 18K feet in Ladakh
Himachal

Rare coral reef fossils found at 18K feet in Ladakh

Forcing unhappy couple to live together is cruelty, says Allahabad High Court
India

Forcing unhappy couple to live together is cruelty, says Allahabad High Court

Rohtang receives fresh snowfall, tourists elated
Himachal

Rohtang receives fresh snowfall, tourists elated

Rain, snow bring down temperatures in Himachal Pradesh
Himachal

Rain, snow bring down temperatures in Himachal Pradesh

Video shows Pakistan cricketer Mohd Rizwan heckled by fans as he walks back to pavilion during India-Pakistan match in Ahmedabad
World Cup 2023

Video shows Pakistan cricketer Mohd Rizwan heckled by fans as he walks back to pavilion during India-Pakistan match in Ahmedabad

Heavy rain in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh; farmers worried
Chandigarh

Heavy rain in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh leaves farmers worried

Top News

Israel-Hams conflict: First emergency aid trucks roll into Gaza after overnight Israeli air strikes

Israel-Hamas conflict: First emergency aid trucks roll into Gaza after overnight Israeli air strikes

Heavy overnight Israeli bombardment in parts of Gaza | Egypt...

With over 5 crore cases pending in courts across India, SC issues directions for time-bound completion of trial

With over 5 crore cases pending in courts across India, SC issues directions for time-bound completion of trial

Every pending case represents a soul in limbo, waiting for c...

List of 83 more BJP candidates in Rajasthan out: Vasundhara Raje fielded from Jhalarpatna, Jyoti Mirdha from Nagaur

List of 83 more BJP candidates in Rajasthan out: Vasundhara Raje fielded from Jhalarpatna, Jyoti Mirdha from Nagaur

It includes four-time MLA Narpat Rajvi from Chittorgarh

Congress names Ashok Gehlot, Sachin Pilot in first list of Rajasthan candidates

Congress names Ashok Gehlot, Sachin Pilot in first list of Rajasthan candidates

Both Gehlot and Pilot are representing the same constituenci...

Delhi-NCR air quality likely to turn ‘very poor’; Centre invokes measures under GRAP ‘Stage II’

Delhi-NCR air quality likely to turn 'very poor'; Centre invokes measures under GRAP 'Stage II'

Delhi’s 24-hour average air quality index (AQI) stood at 248...


Cities

View All

Farmers stage dharna over basmati price crash

Farmers stage dharna over basmati price crash

Preparations of electoral rolls for SGPC poll begin today

Ex-CEC Dr MS Gill's ashes immersed in river Beas at Sri Goindwal Sahib

Strontium isotope analysis adds new chapter to history

Residents demand congestion tax to curb roadside parking

Probe indicts 3 CITCO officials for ~35L bank guarantee scam

Probe indicts 3 CITCO officials for Rs 35L bank guarantee scam

Cracker of a deal? 1.8K apply for 96 licences in Chandigarh

Sunday car bazaar in Mani Majra no weekly affair

Semiconductor centre to be co-located with Mohali Semi-Conductor Laboratory

Canada suspends consular services in Chandigarh, applicants at loss

Delhi-NCR air quality likely to turn ‘very poor’; Centre invokes measures under GRAP ‘Stage II’

Delhi-NCR air quality likely to turn 'very poor'; Centre invokes measures under GRAP 'Stage II'

Swiss woman murdered in west Delhi, accused arrested

Implement timeline for shifting to cleaner buses: CAQM to states

Delhi excise policy case accused alleges third-degree torture, High Court seeks ED's stand on his arrest

Stubble-burning: NGT issues notice to Punjab Chief Secretary, Central Pollution Control Board

Bank security guard watched film in theatre after killing parents, brother

Bank security guard watched film in theatre after killing parents, brother

Jalandhar: Broken walls of 3 government primary schools yet to be repaired

Shifting of 162 Jalandhar teachers to Schools of Eminence sparks outrage

3 held for salon owner’s murder in Nawanshahr, 2 absconding

4 get RI in two-year-old heroin smuggling case

A first: Scrap to produce steel sans pollution at Tata unit

A first: Scrap to produce steel sans pollution at Tata unit

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann lays foundation stone of Tata Steel plant in Ludhiana

Man posing as food delivery firm employee dupes 65 eatery owners

Two get 10-yr jail in drug case

Rs 9 lakh loot case cracked

Police crack Patiala murder case; accused was in relation with victim’s wife

Police crack Patiala murder case; accused was in relation with victim's wife

Patiala: Road contractor fined for violating DC order

31 fresh dengue cases in Patiala district, count rises to 593

Patiala: Devised to curb farm fires, chatbot gets 300 calls daily

Navjot Singh Sidhu turns 60, offers prayers at Kali Devi Temple, Dukhniwaran Sahib Gurdwara in Patiala