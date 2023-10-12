Rain might play spoilsport during India-Pak match and Navratri in parts of Gujarat

Ahmedabad, October 12
Rain might play spoilsport during the cricket match between India and Pakistan here on October 14 and the Navratri festival with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting light showers in the city and north Gujarat for that period.
The much-awaited World Cup contest between India and Pakistan will be held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in the city’s Motera area on Saturday, while the nine-day-long Navratri festival begins on October 15.
According to the latest weather update shared by the IMD, light rains may occur at “isolated places” in north Gujarat districts, and Ahmedabad on October 14 and 15.
“While the weather is expected to remain dry during the next five days in Gujarat, light showers may occur at isolated places in Ahmedabad district on October 14.
“The atmosphere will remain cloudy. The next day, light rains may occur in Ahmedabad and other northern districts, such as Banaskantha, Sabarkantha and Arvalli,” said Manorama Mohanty, director of Meteorological Centre in Ahmedabad.
She added that light rains are also expected in Banaskantha and Sabarkantha districts on October 16, adding that the possibility of light rains at a few places in Ahmedabad cannot be ruled out for that day also.
