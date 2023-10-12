 Rain might play spoilsport during India-Pak match and Navratri in parts of Gujarat : The Tribune India

  • World Cup 2023
  • Rain might play spoilsport during India-Pak match and Navratri in parts of Gujarat

Rain might play spoilsport during India-Pak match and Navratri in parts of Gujarat

As per IMD, light rains may occur at ‘isolated places’ in north Gujarat districts, and Ahmedabad on October 14 and 15

Rain might play spoilsport during India-Pak match and Navratri in parts of Gujarat

A ground staff member is seen ahead of the match at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Reuters



PTI

Ahmedabad, October 12

Rain might play spoilsport during the cricket match between India and Pakistan here on October 14 and the Navratri festival with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting light showers in the city and north Gujarat for that period.

The much-awaited World Cup contest between India and Pakistan will be held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in the city’s Motera area on Saturday, while the nine-day-long Navratri festival begins on October 15.

According to the latest weather update shared by the IMD, light rains may occur at “isolated places” in north Gujarat districts, and Ahmedabad on October 14 and 15.

“While the weather is expected to remain dry during the next five days in Gujarat, light showers may occur at isolated places in Ahmedabad district on October 14.

“The atmosphere will remain cloudy. The next day, light rains may occur in Ahmedabad and other northern districts, such as Banaskantha, Sabarkantha and Arvalli,” said Manorama Mohanty, director of Meteorological Centre in Ahmedabad.

She added that light rains are also expected in Banaskantha and Sabarkantha districts on October 16, adding that the possibility of light rains at a few places in Ahmedabad cannot be ruled out for that day also.

#Cricket #Gujarat #Pakistan

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Trending

Justin Trudeau trolled for mentioning India 'out of context' to global leaders

2
India

S Jaishankar, Canadian FM held 'secret meeting' in US over Hardeep Singh Nijjar

3
Trending

The 'ultimate Delhi moment' during India–Afghanistan match: Cricket fans come to blows at Arun Jaitley stadium

4
Punjab

Cocaine haul wake-up call for Punjab Police

5
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala killing: Bishnoi-Moosewala tiff on phone led to singer’s murder, says Sachin Thapan

6
Chandigarh

Baba Farid University former vice chancellor SS Gill passes away at 77

7
Punjab

Justice Ritu Bahri appointed acting Chief Justice of Punjab and Haryana High Court

8
Comment

The bogey of Khalistan must be put to rest once and for all

9
World

'Beheading children': Israel's new war cabinet vows to 'wipe Hamas off the earth'

10
Himachal

Despite rain disaster, Himachal Pradesh opens Shimla green belts for fresh constructions

Don't Miss

View All
Gatka has pan-India appeal now
Punjab

Sikh martial art Gatka has pan-India appeal now

Cocaine haul wake-up call for Punjab Police
Punjab

Cocaine haul wake-up call for Punjab Police

WhatsApp fraudsters calling up people to demand money
Amritsar

WhatsApp fraudsters posing as police officials call up people to demand money

Nehru Hospital blaze: Doctors risk their lives to save patients
Chandigarh

Nehru Hospital blaze: PGI doctors risk their lives to save patients

SGPC bans perfume spray on ‘holy book’ at Golden Temple
Punjab

SGPC bans perfume spray on Guru Granth Sahib at Golden Temple as it contains alcohol

Watch: Rahul Gandhi reveals why he hasn’t got married; “Completely entangled…”
India

Watch: Rahul Gandhi reveals why he hasn't got married, “Completely entangled…”

India gets 5th set of Swiss bank account details
India

India gets 5th set of Swiss bank account details

65-year-old farmer shows the way in managing crop stubble
Jalandhar

65-year-old Kapurthala farmer shows the way in managing crop stubble

Top News

Operation Ajay: 230 Indians expected to brought back from Israel in first chartered flight on Friday

India terms Hamas assault on Israel a ‘terror attack’, but pushes for talks and two-state solution

230 Indians expected to brought back from Israel in first ch...

Syria says Israeli airstrikes hit airports in Damascus and Aleppo, damaging their runways

Syria says Israeli airstrikes hit airports in Damascus and Aleppo, damaging their runways

First Israeli strikes on Syria since the militant Palestinia...

India firm on reduction in Canadian diplomatic strength

India firm on reduction in Canadian diplomatic strength

Canada Lower House Speaker skips P20 meeting hosted by India

Israel-Palestinian dispute hinges on statehood, land, Jerusalem, refugees

Israel-Palestinian dispute hinges on statehood, land, Jerusalem, refugees

Hamas rejects two-state solution and is sworn to Israel’s de...

Termination of 26-week pregnancy: Unborn child has rights, says Supreme Court

Termination of 26-week pregnancy: 'We can't kill the child', says Supreme Court

Three-judge Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud says unborn chil...


Cities

View All

Dairy owner shot at while trying to thwart robbery bid

Dairy owner shot at while trying to thwart robbery bid

31 cellphones seized from Amritsar Central Jail

Ward watch: Most localities unplanned, lack civic amenities

Amritsar district admn rolls out red carpet for victorious hockey team

Staying focused helped, say shooting stars

PGI fails to install fire safety equipment must for NOC

Chandigarh: PGI fails to install fire safety equipment must for NOC

Baba Farid University former vice chancellor SS Gill passes away at 77

Chandigarh: PGI units housing batteries raise safety concerns

PGI: Elective surgeries, gynae unit remain affected after blaze

'No politics': Chandigarh's Tagore Theatre refuses to allow SYL debate

Batla House encounter: Delhi High Court refuses to confirm death penalty to Ariz Khan, awards life term

Batla House encounter: Delhi High Court refuses to confirm death penalty to Ariz Khan, awards life term

2 shooters of Arsh Dalla gang arrested in Delhi, grenade recovered

Delhi High Court stays proceedings against Hero MotoCorp, chairman Pawan Munjal in forgery case

Muslim Mahapanchayat to be held at Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan on October 29

PM Modi’s degree: Gujarat High Court refuses to stay summons issued to Kejriwal, Sanjay Singh in defamation case

Overflowing sewage at Ikahri Pulli underpass irks residents

Overflowing sewage at Ikahri Pulli underpass irks residents

Flood fury: Paddy arrival negligible in Lohian mandis

Indian Hockey team goalkeeper Krishan Bahadur Pathak gets rousing welcome in Kapurthala

Progressive farmers show the way in stubble management

Rs 1.72 lakh stolen from money exchanger’s shop in Phagwara

Delhi High Court stays proceedings against Hero MotoCorp, chairman Pawan Munjal in forgery case

Delhi High Court stays proceedings against Hero MotoCorp, chairman Pawan Munjal in forgery case

Ludhiana smuggler nabbed with Rs 5 crore drug money

A first: City police launch CARE Stations at key spots

Two doctors booked for preparing fake MLR after 22 yrs

Crackers worth Rs 50 lakh seized from illegal godown

Four booked after three youths drown in Badi Nadi

Four booked after three youths drown in Patiala's Badi Nadi

Councillors' relatives, aides come in support of contractor

1,56,624 MT of paddy reaches grain markets

Arhtiyas up in arms over slashing of commissiom

Rice millers’ assns press for pending demands