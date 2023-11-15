Ranbir Kapoor at Wankhede Stadium to cheer for Team India, wishes luck to 'Men in Blue'

Mumbai, November 15
Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor arrived at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai to witness the World Cup semi-final clash between India and New Zealand on Wednesday.
He interacted with sports commentator Jatin Sapru, former cricketers Harbhajan Singh, Irfan Pathan and former India Team head coach Ravi Shastri and discussed the game of cricket.
Ranbir recalled watching MS Dhoni lift the ICC Cricket World Cup trophy in 2011 at Wankhede Stadium. Visuals of him watching the iconic match while being seated in the stadium also played on the screen.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranbir is gearing up for the release of 'Animal'. The film also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol in the lead roles.
Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film will hit the cinemas on December 1 this year.
