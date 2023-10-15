 Rohit Sharma’s epic reply when umpire asked him ‘is there something in your bat’ : The Tribune India

india vs pakistan

BCCI posts video on Hardik Pandya's fun chit-chat with Team India after victory against Pakistan

Video grab: indiancricketteam/instagram



ANI

Ahmedabad, October 15

Giving a glimpse of the jubilant Indian dressing room post their victory against Pakistan, Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya revealed the success behind their massive win in the latest BCCI posted video.

India skipper Rohit Sharma's flowing form dismantled Pakistan's famed bowling attack as the Men in Blue put up a dominating performance with bat and ball in the marquee World Cup clash to register a comprehensive seven-wicket victory on Saturday.

After the match, Pandya interacted with Indian players in a video posted by BCCI.

Firstly, Pandya talked to Rohit Sharma and asked about the secret behind his PlayStation-like batting.

Pandya asked Rohit Sharma about the conversation he had with umpire Marais Erasmus in the middle of his innings.

"He was asking me 'how are you able to hit such sixes? Is there something in your bat?' I told him, no, it's not the bat. It's all power," Rohit Sharma revealed.

"I have been trying to bat like that for the last 2 years because the wickets are so good that I want to play my shots. I know that I missed out on a hundred today, but I do not come with that mindset anymore," Rohit said.

Hardik then caught spinner Ravindra Jadeja on camera and discussion about his magical bowling.

"It felt nice when we all out Pakistan at 190 from 155/2. As a bowling unit, we hunt in double pairs," Jadeja.

Later, Mohammed Siraj was featured in the video and called Jasprit Bumrah a "Boom Boom legend" who just talk to his ball.

Bumrah, however, said that he put his experience into the game as he has played on this ground at a younger age.

"When did you change the length when you were hit with a four and you knew that this length wil be good."

"I have played on this ground at a younger age. So I used my experience here. After I was hit with a four I realized what was there and not in the wicket," Bumrah said.

Indian bowlers shattered Pakistan's batting lineup as Bumrah, Siraj, Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja bagged two wickets each.

Pakistan were all out for 191 runs in 42.5 overs. Captain Babar Azam scored the highest for Pakistan with 50 (58 balls) while Mohammad Rizwan scored 49.

Headmaster receives award