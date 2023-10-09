 Shubman Gill ruled out of India’s World Cup clash against Afghanistan : The Tribune India

  • World Cup 2023
  • Shubman Gill ruled out of India’s World Cup clash against Afghanistan

Shubman Gill ruled out of India’s World Cup clash against Afghanistan

The 24-year-old has been in sensational form over past 12 months and has five ODI hundreds to his name this year

Shubman Gill ruled out of India’s World Cup clash against Afghanistan

Shubman Gill. PTI file



PTI

New Delhi, October 9

Shubman Gill was on Monday ruled out of India’s next World Cup fixture against Afghanistan here on Wednesday as he remains under medical supervision in Chennai.

The Indian team on Monday travelled from Chennai to Delhi but Gill, who also missed the World Cup opener against Australia due to an illness, stayed back.

Ahead of the Australia game, the BCCI said Gill was under the weather and did not specify the nature of his illness.

In a fresh update, the board said, “Team India batter Shubman Gill will not be travelling with the team to Delhi on 9th October 2023.

“The opening batter who missed the team’s first fixture in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 against Australia in Chennai is set to miss the team’s next fixture against Afghanistan in Delhi on the 11th of October.

“He will stay back in Chennai and will be under the supervision of the medical team.”

The right-handed Gill was replaced by Ishan Kishan for the Australia game, which India won by six wickets. Kishan, Rohit Sharma and Shreyas Iyer got out without scoring before KL Rahul and Virat Kohli shared a match-winning 165-run stand.

The 24-year-old Gill has been in sensational form over the past 12 months and has five ODI hundreds to his name this year.

He is expected to play a crucial role if India are to regain the trophy after 12 years.

#Afghanistan #Cricket #Shubman Gill

