South Africa post mammoth 428/5 against Sri Lanka in WC match

New Delhi, October 7
South Africa rode on centuries from Quinton de Kock, Rassie van der Dussen and Aiden Markram to post a mammoth 428 for five against Sri Lanka in their World Cup match here on Saturday.
Sent into bat, the Proteas batters toyed with the Sri Lankan bowlers with Van der Dussen (108 off 110 balls), Markram (106 of 54) and De Kock (100 off 84) smashing quick-fire centuries to lift their side to a commanding total, which was also the highest by a team in the World Cup.
Dilshan Madushanka (2/86) picked up two wickets for Sri Lanka.
Brief Scores:
South Africa: 428 for 5 in 50 overs (Rassie van der Dussen 108, Aiden Markram 106, Quinton de Kock 100; Dilshan Madushanaka 2/86).
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Hamas kills 40 in wide-ranging incursion into Israel; PM Netanyahu says ‘we are at war’
Escalation comes after weeks of heightened tensions along Is...
‘Avoid unnecessary movement’: Indian Embassy in Israel issues advisory; PM Modi says stand in solidarity with Israel
Advisory gave relevant phone numbers in case of emergency an...
India, China among 8 countries US restricts trade with over support for Russia's military
China called the US action 'economic coercion and unilateral...
15 killed as strong earthquake and several aftershocks reported in western Afghanistan
Five powerful earthquakes strike Herat around noon, says a c...
2 Indian pilots among 3 dead in plane crash in Canada's British Columbia
Both pilots, Abhay Gadroo, Yash Vijay Ramugade were from Mum...