South Africa win toss, opt to bat against Australia in WC semifinals

PTI

Kolkata, November 16

South Africa skipper Temba Bavuma won the toss and elected to bat against Australia in the second semifinals of the World Cup at the Eden Gardens here on Thursday.

For South Africa, spinner Tabraiz Shamsi came in for pacer Lungi Ngidi in their only change, while Australia went with Marnus Labuschagne and Mitchell Starc in place of Marcus Stoinis and Sean Abbott in their playing XI.

The conditions are overcast here and there is a chance of rain.

Both the teams ended with 14 points after seven wins from nine league games to make it to the knockout stage.

Teams:

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma (c), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Gerald Coetzee, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi.

Australia: Travis Head, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Josh Inglis (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.

