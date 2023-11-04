 Sri Lanka board secretary Silva resigns following team's underwhelming run in World Cup : The Tribune India

  Sri Lanka board secretary Silva resigns following team's underwhelming run in World Cup

Sri Lanka board secretary Silva resigns following team's underwhelming run in World Cup

Sri Lanka lost to India by a massive 302 runs in Mumbai on November 2

Sri Lanka board secretary Silva resigns following team's underwhelming run in World Cup

Sri Lanka lost to India by a massive 302 runs in Mumbai on November 2 and are virtually out of the semifinal race. Reuters file



PTI

Colombo, November 4

Sri Lanka Cricket secretary Mohan de Silva has resigned in the wake of the national team’s disappointing run in the ODI World Cup win in India.

Sri Lanka lost to India by a massive 302 runs in Mumbai on Thursday. They are virtually out of the semifinal race.

De Silva’s resignation came after the sports minister Roshan Ranasinghe’s call for the mass resignation of the SLC administration following the team’s heavy loss to India.

Ranasinghe, in a statement, blamed the selection committee and the SLC administration for the debacle.

The SLC administration led by Shammi Silva had called for a probe report from the team management over the Wankhede hammering which saw the side being bundled out for 55.

Silva was elected uncontested as chair, his third successive term at SLC. His current term expires only in 2025.

Sri Lanka play their next game against Bangladesh in Delhi on November 6. They have only two wins from seven games thus far.

#Cricket #Mumbai #Sri Lanka

Now, devotees can take along ‘langar ration’ to Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib
Punjab

Now, devotees can take along 'langar ration' to Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib

City air quality deteriorates
Chandigarh

Chandigarh air quality deteriorates

When tanks drove on snow at Zoji La to secure Ladakh from Pak militia
J & K

When tanks drove on snow at Zoji La to secure Ladakh from Pakistani militia

100-yr journey of Darbar Sahib in images
Amritsar

100-yr journey of Darbar Sahib, Amritsar, in images

‘Steal his boots’: Wasim Akram gives hilarious suggestion to stop Jasprit Bumrah
World Cup 2023

'Steal his boots': Wasim Akram gives hilarious suggestion to stop Jasprit Bumrah

Your turban does not mean terrorism, New York City mayor says amid recent attacks on Sikhs
Diaspora

Your turban does not mean terrorism, New York City mayor says amid recent attacks on Sikhs

Rising feral dog attacks pose threat to dwindling wildlife in Shivalik foothills
Punjab

Punjab: Rising feral dog attacks pose threat to dwindling wildlife in Shivalik foothills

Bhogpur co-op sugar mill shows the way
Jalandhar

Generating electricity from stubble: Bhogpur co-op sugar mill in Jalandhar shows the way

