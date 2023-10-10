Sri Lanka post 344 for 9 against Pakistan in World Cup

PTI

Hyderabad, October 10

Kusal Mendis (122) and Sadeera Samarawickrama (108) struck terrific centuries as Sri Lanka posted a huge total of 344 for 9 against Pakistan in their World Cup clash, here on Tuesday.

Mendis was at his destructive best as the right-handed batter clobbered 14 fours and six sixes to make 122 off just 77 balls, while being involved in two partnerships in excess of hundred runs.

Mendis added 102 runs with Pathum Nissanka (51) for the second wicket and 111 runs with Samarawickrama for the third.

On his part, Samarawickrama made his maiden century in ODIs, smacking 11 fours and two sixes in his 89-ball.

Hasan Ali was the pick among bowlers for Pakistan, returning with 10-0-71-4.

Brief scores:

Sri Lanka 344/9 in 50 overs (Pathum Nissanka 51, Kusal Mendis 122, Sadeera Samarawickrama 108; Hasan Ali 4/71) vs Pakistan.

#Pakistan #Sri Lanka