Sri Lanka post 344 for 9 against Pakistan in World Cup

Hyderabad, October 10
Kusal Mendis (122) and Sadeera Samarawickrama (108) struck terrific centuries as Sri Lanka posted a huge total of 344 for 9 against Pakistan in their World Cup clash, here on Tuesday.
Mendis was at his destructive best as the right-handed batter clobbered 14 fours and six sixes to make 122 off just 77 balls, while being involved in two partnerships in excess of hundred runs.
Mendis added 102 runs with Pathum Nissanka (51) for the second wicket and 111 runs with Samarawickrama for the third.
On his part, Samarawickrama made his maiden century in ODIs, smacking 11 fours and two sixes in his 89-ball.
Hasan Ali was the pick among bowlers for Pakistan, returning with 10-0-71-4.
Brief scores:
Sri Lanka 344/9 in 50 overs (Pathum Nissanka 51, Kusal Mendis 122, Sadeera Samarawickrama 108; Hasan Ali 4/71) vs Pakistan.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
People of India stand firmly with Israel in this difficult hour: PM Modi as Netanyahu updates him on situation
India strongly and unequivocally condemns terrorism in all i...
Israel pounds Gaza neighbourhoods, as people scramble for safety in sealed-off territory
Israel has stopped all access of food, fuel and medicines in...
Amid SYL row, Punjab govt calls 2-day assembly session on Oct 20-21
Officials argue that the October 20-21 session will be an ex...
ISRO to launch first unmanned test flight for Gaganyaan on October 21
Gaganyaan project envisages demonstration of human spaceflig...
NewsClick row: Purkayastha, Chakravarty sent to 10-day judicial custody
Have been arrested in a case lodged under anti-terror law UA...