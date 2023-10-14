Team India all the way: PM Modi hails World Cup win over Pakistan

New Delhi, October 14
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday hailed the Indian team’s victory over Pakistan in the cricket World Cup, saying it was a great win powered by all round excellence.
India fired on all cylinders, blowing away its arch-rivals by seven wickets.
Captain Rohit Sharma was the undisputed star of the match, scoring a 63-ball 86 to power his team to the modest target of 192 with as many as 19.3 overs to spare in Ahmedabad.
In a post on X, Modi said, “Team India all the way! A great win today in Ahmedabad, powered by all round excellence.”
“Congratulations to the team and best wishes for the matches ahead,” he said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
India 8 Pakistan 0: Bowlers set it up, Rohit Sharma finishes off one-sided contest
The Indian skipper emerged as undisputed star of the match, ...
Special Assembly session legal; central team won't be allowed to survey SYL land: Punjab govt
After the Cabinet meeting on Saturday afternoon, Finance Min...
Israeli military spokesman says Israel to strike Gaza City 'very soon'
Israel has ordered nearly half of Gaza’s population to evacu...
Tendulkar, Sehwag lead charge as netizens ‘roast’ Pakistan after India’s seven-wicket win
Indian captain Rohit Sharma scored a 63-ball 86 to power tea...
Third batch of 197 Indian nationals fly out from Israel
Indian Embassy in Tel Aviv issued guidelines that travel slo...