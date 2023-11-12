Team India celebrate Diwali with family ahead of match against Netherlands

Bengaluru, November 12
Team India extended greetings to people on the occasion of Diwali and celebrated the festival of lights in the company of their loved ones.
The players and their families gathered for a wonderful Diwali celebration, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere.
The team and its support staff celebrated the auspicious occasion with family and friends at the team hotel in Bengaluru a day before. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared a video from the event.
We are #TeamIndia 🇮🇳 and we wish you and your loved ones a very Happy Diwali 🪔 pic.twitter.com/5oreVRDLAX— BCCI (@BCCI) November 12, 2023
The cricketers could be seen wearing traditional Indian wear and enjoying the cuisine and unwinding before they begin the knockout phase of the Championship. The crew participated in rituals, exchanged Diwali greetings and celebrated the holiday mood.
The occasion gave a rare time for players to relax and strengthen ties with their families. Laughter rang out throughout the team quarters as players, accompanied by spouses, children were seen having a delightful time together.
Rohit Sharma-led India will square off against Scott Edward’s Netherlands in the last group stage match of the tournament at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday.
In the upcoming match, the ‘Men in Blue’ will be eyeing to maintain their unbeaten streak in the ongoing ODI World Cup 2023.
Hosts India have displayed a quality performance at the ongoing extravagant tournament and maintained their eight-game winning streak.
India stands at the top of the ODI World Cup 2023 standings with 16 points. They have a net run rate of +2.456.
