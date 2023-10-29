 Team India wears black armbands in memory of Bishan Singh Bedi in World Cup clash : The Tribune India

  • World Cup 2023
  • Team India wears black armbands in memory of Bishan Singh Bedi in World Cup clash

Team India wears black armbands in memory of Bishan Singh Bedi in World Cup clash

Bedi led India for two years between 1976-1978 in 22 Tests and represented the country in an overall 67 Tests and 10 ODIs from 1967-1979

Team India wears black armbands in memory of Bishan Singh Bedi in World Cup clash

Former Indian captain and legendary spinner Bishan Singh Bedi died on Monday, October 23, 2023 at the age of 77. PTI



PTI

Lucknow, October 29

The Indian cricket team on Sunday wore black armbands during their World Cup clash against England in the memory of the legendary spinner and former captain Bishan Singh Bedi, who died on October 23.

“Team India will be wearing black armbands today in memory of the legendary Bishan Singh Bedi who passed away on October 23, 2023,” the BCCI said in a statement shortly after the commencement of the World Cup.

Bedi is survived by his wife Anju, daughter Neha and son Angad, Gavas Inder Singh and daughter Gillinder from his earlier marriage to Glenith Miles. The former cricketer was not keeping well for a period of two years and had also undergone multiple surgeries including one on his knee.

Bedi, 77, led India for two years between 1976-1978 in 22 Tests and represented the country in an overall 67 Tests and 10 ODIs from 1967-1979. He also captained India in four one-day internationals in the same time period.

At the time of his retirement, Bedi was India’s highest wicket-taker with 266 dismissals in Tests at 28.71.

Bedi was a part of India’s cerebral spin quarter featuring Bhagwath Chandrasekhar, Erapalli Prasanna and Srinivas Venkataraghavan.

On Sunday, India were invited to bat after England won the toss. 

#Cricket #England #Lucknow

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Trending

'Pick any car from our range…': Anand Mahindra's special gesture for armless archer Sheetal who won two Asian Games gold

2
India Explainer

BJP's strategic shift: How political compulsion brought Vasundhara Raje back to the ‘helm’ in Rajasthan

3
Punjab

To dodge govt, farmers come up with novel ways of burning crop residue

4
World

Gaza war has entered a new stage, says Israel defence minister; Hamas offers swap of hostages for all Palestinian in Israeli jails

5
Chandigarh

Bank fraud: ED arrests 2 promoters, CA of Chandigarh-based pharma company; searches Ashoka University in Haryana

6
Punjab

Shopkeeper shot dead in Punjab’s Bathinda

7
Punjab

Not a single drop of water to share with other states: Union minister

8
India

Why India abstained from UN vote on Israel-Hamas conflict

9
Trending

Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated 'Friends' star, dies at 54

10
Punjab

Traders’ association chief shot in Bathinda

Don't Miss

View All
Bhogpur co-op sugar mill shows the way
Jalandhar

Generating electricity from stubble: Bhogpur co-op sugar mill in Jalandhar shows the way

On death row in Qatar, Navtej got Prez medal
Punjab

On death row in Qatar, former Indian Navy officer Captain Navtej Singh Gill got President medal

Foreign troupes a big hit at Kullu Dasehra celebrations
Himachal

Foreign troupes a big hit at Kullu Dasehra celebrations

Ludhiana farmer shows the way, makes ~31 L from paddy straw
Punjab

Ludhiana farmer shows the way, makes Rs 31 lakh from paddy straw

20 deaths over five years, this village battles drug menace
Punjab

20 deaths over five years, Kapurthala village battles drug menace

At 346 AQI, Delhi has ‘most toxic’ air in world
Delhi

At 346 AQI, Delhi has 'most toxic' air in world

In a first, Canada's Parliament Hill hosts Kullu Dussehra festivity
Himachal

In a first, Canada's Parliament Hill hosts Kullu Dussehra festivity

Elderly Sikh man dies after being repeatedly punched in US: Report
Diaspora

Sikh man dies of injuries after being assaulted after minor car accident in New York

Top News

One dead, over 20 injured in blast at convention centre in Kerala’s Kochi

One killed, 36 injured in explosion at convention centre in Kerala’s Kalamassery; DGP says preliminary probe points to IED blast

Central agencies, including the NIA, present at the scene

Convention centre blast: Amit Shah speaks to Kerala CM Vijayan; CM terms blast 'unfortunate' and 'serious'

Convention centre blast: Amit Shah speaks to Kerala CM Vijayan; CM terms blast 'unfortunate' and 'serious'

Blast occurs during the convention of Jehovah's Witnesses

World Cup: England win toss, elect to bowl against India

ICC World Cup: India lose three wickets, Shreyas Iyer departs for 4

After being asked to bat first, India lose two wickets in th...

Punjab Government approaches Supreme Court after Governor Purohit withholds approval to 3 money Bills

Punjab Government approaches Supreme Court after Governor Purohit withholds approval to 3 money Bills

Case expected to come up for hearing on Monday

Israel presses ground campaign against Hamas in 'second stage' of Gaza war

Israel presses ground campaign against Hamas in '2nd stage' of Gaza war

Expect a ‘long and hard’ campaign, PM Netanyahu warns Israel...


Cities

View All

Man shot dead, another hurt during armed robbery

Man shot dead, another hurt during armed robbery

GNDU chosen for 5G Use-Case Lab

Ward watch: Potholed roads, overflowing sewers bane of residents

Ahead of Parkash Purb of Guru Ramdas, nagar kirtan taken out

‘Steps to check stubble-burning economically not viable’

Three Malwa districts see decline in farm fire cases

Three Malwa districts see decline in farm fire cases

Traders’ association chief shot in Bathinda

Finally, headway on EV charging station issue

Finally, headway on EV charging station issue

43 slots left, UT may stop fuel 2-wheeler registration today

Boost to fight against stray canine menace in city

Paid parking at Sec 26 mandi to be resumed

PGI changes name of Surgical Gastroenterology Dept

At 304, Delhi air worsens to ‘very poor’

At 304, Delhi air worsens to ‘very poor’

Security beefed up in Delhi around churches after Kerala blast in convention centre

Field tests to combat air pollution achieve encouraging results

1984 riots case: Delhi Lieutenant Governor gives nod to file appeal

AFFWA hosts fest for women entrepreneurs

Another setback for Jalandhar Improvement Trust

Another setback for Jalandhar Improvement Trust

Jalandhar’s AQI swings between moderate & satisfactory

Hockey Tourney: IAF beat Punjab & Sind Bank, bag 3 points

To dodge govt, farmers come up with novel ways of burning crop residue

2 held for snatching cash from migrant

Farmers opting for DSR method await incentive

Farmers opting for DSR method await incentive

Ludhiana Ward Watch Ward No 87: Mohalla Karabara roads in a shambles

Ludhiana Ward Watch Ward No 88: Traffic jams at New Shivpuri Chowk common sight

Saras Mela receives massive footfall

Two held with 8 stolen bikes in Ludhiana

Youth killed after bike hits stationary truck

Youth killed after bike hits stationary truck

MLA flags off road-cleaning machine

Not a single drop of water to share with other states: Union minister

'Harassment' of pupils : 2 weeks after receiving committee report, Punjabi University issues chargesheet to professor

Punjab fencing team secures gold medal