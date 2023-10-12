The ‘ultimate Delhi moment’ during India–Afghanistan match: Cricket fans come to blows at Arun Jaitley stadium

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, October 12

It was not just the Indian Cricket team that made headlines after their eight-wicket win over Afghanistan, but a group of audience in the stands who got into a violent altercation, too, grabbed the attention during the World Cup game.

A video of the incident has gone went viral on the internet.

Tell me the match is in Delhi without telling me the match is in Delhi pic.twitter.com/AC7jORlkiu — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) October 11, 2023

The group of Indian fans came to blows with each other following a dispute.

It appeared that a fan in a red shirt was the target of aggression from several fans sporting blue jerseys. This escalated into a heated exchange of words, with many terming it an ultimate Delhi moment.

Although the exact reason behind the altercation is unclear, the social media is abuzz with speculations.

It might have resulted from a fan chanting Naveen-ul-Haq’s name instead of Kohli’s, while others speculate it could be related to a rivalry between Kohli and Rohit’s fan bases.

Meanwhile, three persons have been arrested for allegedly carrying out illegal betting on the World Cup match between India and Afghanistan, Goa Police said on Thursday.

The arrests were made on Wednesday night. Superintendent of Police (North Goa) Nidhin Valsan informed that a raid was conducted on a private bungalow and booked three persons for carrying out illegal cricket betting on the World Cup match between India and Afghanistan.

