The ‘ultimate Delhi moment’ during India–Afghanistan match: Cricket fans come to blows at Arun Jaitley stadium

Chandigarh, October 12
It was not just the Indian Cricket team that made headlines after their eight-wicket win over Afghanistan, but a group of audience in the stands who got into a violent altercation, too, grabbed the attention during the World Cup game.
A video of the incident has gone went viral on the internet.
Tell me the match is in Delhi without telling me the match is in Delhi pic.twitter.com/AC7jORlkiu— Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) October 11, 2023
The group of Indian fans came to blows with each other following a dispute.
It appeared that a fan in a red shirt was the target of aggression from several fans sporting blue jerseys. This escalated into a heated exchange of words, with many terming it an ultimate Delhi moment.
Although the exact reason behind the altercation is unclear, the social media is abuzz with speculations.
It might have resulted from a fan chanting Naveen-ul-Haq’s name instead of Kohli’s, while others speculate it could be related to a rivalry between Kohli and Rohit’s fan bases.
Meanwhile, three persons have been arrested for allegedly carrying out illegal betting on the World Cup match between India and Afghanistan, Goa Police said on Thursday.
The arrests were made on Wednesday night. Superintendent of Police (North Goa) Nidhin Valsan informed that a raid was conducted on a private bungalow and booked three persons for carrying out illegal cricket betting on the World Cup match between India and Afghanistan.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
‘Beheading children’: Israel's new war cabinet vows to ‘wipe Hamas off the earth’
Islamist Hamas gunmen invaded Israel from the Gaza Strip on ...
Baba Farid University former vice chancellor SS Gill passes away at 77
Before taking over as VC, he was head of the orthopaedics de...
Justin Trudeau trolled for mentioning India 'out of context' to global leaders
Justin Trudeau speaks to UAE president Mohamed Bin Zayed abo...
12 kg of heroin seized, 2 arrested in Punjab's Ferozepur
An FIR under the NDPS Act has been registered
Justice Ritu Bahri appointed acting Chief Justice of Punjab and Haryana High Court
Chief Justice Ravi Shanker Jha retires tomorrow