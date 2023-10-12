 Virat Kohli surpasses Sachin Tendulkar to become leading scorer across both World Cups : The Tribune India

  • Virat Kohli surpasses Sachin Tendulkar to become leading scorer across both World Cups

Virat Kohli surpasses Sachin Tendulkar to become leading scorer across both World Cups

Kohli is also the 7th highest scorer in tournament's history

Virat Kohli surpasses Sachin Tendulkar to become leading scorer across both World Cups

India's batter Virat Kohli. ANI file



ANI

New Delhi, October 12

India's batter Virat Kohli has surpassed cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar to become the player with the most number of runs across both 50-over and T20I World Cups.

Virat showed his elegance and remained unbeaten with a score of 55* against Afghanistan in the ongoing World Cup at the Arun Jaitley Stadium here on Wednesday.

During his decorated career, Sachin played 45 fifty-over World Cup games and scored 2,278 runs at an average of 56.95 with six centuries and 15 fifties. But he did not feature in T20I World Cups played.

On the other hand, Virat has played 28 fifty-over WC matches, scored 1,170 runs at an average of 50.86, with two centuries and eight fifties in 28 innings. He is also the 7th highest scorer in the tournament's history and second highest run scorer for India in fifty-over WC.

Overall, Virat has 2,311 runs in 55 matches and 53 innings across T20 and 50 over World Cups. He has scored two centuries and 22 fifties across both tournaments.

Along with Virat, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma's bat unleashed a downpour of runs and a deluge of records followed, much like the raindrops during India's clash with Afghanistan at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

He showcased his batting prowess and tapped into his prime form, not only amassing a century but also etching his name in history as the player with the most centuries in the annals of the World Cup, amassing a total of 7 tons. This remarkable achievement surpassed the iconic cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, who had notched up six World Cup centuries during his illustrious career.

Coming to the match, Afghanistan's star-studded spin squadron failed to test the Indian batters as Rohit smashed them for boundaries all over the field.

While chasing a target of 273, India got off to a flying start with the opening duo of Rohit and Ishan Kishan taking the fight to the Afghanistan bowlers.

India seemed to have adopted a T20I approach after adopting a careful approach for the initial overs. After the Indian captain struck a boundary in Fazalhaq Farooqi's over, there was no looking back.

Rashid took the wickets of both openers Ishan Kishan and Rohit, but it wasn't enough as India went on to claim an 8-wicket victory at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

