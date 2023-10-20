Warner, Marsh slam centuries as Australia make 367 for 9 against Pakistan in World Cup

PTI

Bengaluru, October 20

Openers David Warner and Mitchell Marsh struck blazing centuries as Australia scored 367 for 9 in their World Cup match against Pakistan here on Friday.

For Pakistan, pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi grabbed five wickets.

Warner smashed a 124-ball 163, while Marsh scored 121 off 108 deliveries as the two were involved in a 259-run opening partnership that formed the cornerstone of the big total.

However, Australia suffered two blows when Marsh and all-rounder Glenn Maxwell (0) departed one after the other with the score on 259 as Pat Cummins' side suffered a minor setback.

Both the wickets were taken by Afridi, who returned with figures of 5 for 54 in his 10 overs, while Haris Rauf scalped three wickets as Pakistan made some amends in the back end of the innings.

Earlier, Pakistan won the toss and opted to bowl.

Australia played an unchanged side while Pakistan brought Usama Mir in place of vice-captain Shadab Khan.

Brief scores:

Australia: 367 for 9 in 50 overs (David Warner 163, Mitchell Marsh 121, Marcus Stoinis 21; Shaheen Shah Afridi 5/54, Haris Rauf 3/83)

