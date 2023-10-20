 Warner, Marsh slam centuries as Australia make 367 for 9 against Pakistan in World Cup : The Tribune India

  • Sports
  • Warner, Marsh slam centuries as Australia make 367 for 9 against Pakistan in World Cup

Warner, Marsh slam centuries as Australia make 367 for 9 against Pakistan in World Cup

For Pakistan, pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi grabbed five wickets

Warner, Marsh slam centuries as Australia make 367 for 9 against Pakistan in World Cup

Australia’s David Warner plays a shot during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 match between Pakistan and Australia, in Bengaluru, October 20, 2023. PTI



PTI

Bengaluru, October 20

Openers David Warner and Mitchell Marsh struck blazing centuries as Australia scored 367 for 9 in their World Cup match against Pakistan here on Friday.

For Pakistan, pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi grabbed five wickets.

Warner smashed a 124-ball 163, while Marsh scored 121 off 108 deliveries as the two were involved in a 259-run opening partnership that formed the cornerstone of the big total.

However, Australia suffered two blows when Marsh and all-rounder Glenn Maxwell (0) departed one after the other with the score on 259 as Pat Cummins' side suffered a minor setback.

Both the wickets were taken by Afridi, who returned with figures of 5 for 54 in his 10 overs, while Haris Rauf scalped three wickets as Pakistan made some amends in the back end of the innings.

Earlier, Pakistan won the toss and opted to bowl.

Australia played an unchanged side while Pakistan brought Usama Mir in place of vice-captain Shadab Khan.

Brief scores:

Australia: 367 for 9 in 50 overs (David Warner 163, Mitchell Marsh 121, Marcus Stoinis 21; Shaheen Shah Afridi 5/54, Haris Rauf 3/83)

#Australia #Pakistan

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

Canada withdraws 41 diplomats; suspends in-person services at all consulates

2
Punjab

Triple murder: Man guns down parents, brother in Jalandhar

3
Punjab

Nitin Gadkari reviews progress of Delhi-Amritsar-Katra expressway in Punjab

4
Punjab

Day before 2-day Assembly session, Punjab Governor withholds approval for 3 Bills

5
Trending

Virat Kohli's sister reacts to his epic century in World Cup, says 'as a family we could not be more fortunate'

6
Punjab

Ludhiana best smart city in state, 48th in country

7
India

TMC MP Mahua Moitra targeted Adani to malign PM Modi: Darshan Hiranandani

8
Punjab

Behbal Kalan firing: AAP MLA Kunwar Vijay Partap Singh fires salvo at own govt

9
India

Mahua Moitra alleges PMO 'forced' businessman Darshan Hiranandani to sign 'white paper, with no letterhead', describes advocate Dehadrai 'jilted-ex'

10
India

'Don't punish her because of me': Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot defends Vasundhara Raje in rare move

Don't Miss

View All
Gurugram: MBA graduate used dating app to rob men
Haryana

Gurugram: MBA graduate woman used dating app to rob men

Book recalls mystery Swiss bank account of Sikh princess
India

Book recalls mystery Swiss bank account of Sikh princess

Rare coral reef fossils found at 18K feet in Ladakh
Himachal

Rare coral reef fossils found at 18K feet in Ladakh

Forcing unhappy couple to live together is cruelty, says Allahabad High Court
India

Forcing unhappy couple to live together is cruelty, says Allahabad High Court

Rohtang receives fresh snowfall, tourists elated
Himachal

Rohtang receives fresh snowfall, tourists elated

Rain, snow bring down temperatures in Himachal Pradesh
Himachal

Rain, snow bring down temperatures in Himachal Pradesh

Video shows Pakistan cricketer Mohd Rizwan heckled by fans as he walks back to pavilion during India-Pakistan match in Ahmedabad
World Cup 2023

Video shows Pakistan cricketer Mohd Rizwan heckled by fans as he walks back to pavilion during India-Pakistan match in Ahmedabad

Heavy rain in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh; farmers worried
Chandigarh

Heavy rain in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh leaves farmers worried

Top News

Ensuring parity in Canada’s diplomatic presence in India does not violate international norms: MEA

India sends back 41 Canadian diplomats, says no violation of Vienna Convention

We reject any attempt to portray the implementation of parit...

Punjab to approach Supreme Court on October 30 to decide legality of House proceedings in wake of governor’s objections

Punjab to approach Supreme Court on October 30 to decide legality of House proceedings in wake of governor’s objections

A proposal to adjourn the House is moved by Minister for Par...

2-day special session of Punjab Vidhan Sabha begins; Congress questions legality of session

2-day special session of Punjab Vidhan Sabha begins; Congress questions legality of session

Leader of Opposition Partap Bajwa raises the issue of the go...

Israel bombards Gaza, evacuates town near Lebanese border ahead of expected ground offensive

Israel bombards Gaza, evacuates town near Lebanese border ahead of expected ground offensive

Defence Minister orders troops to prepare to see Gaza ‘from ...

‘We are helpless’: Sidhu Moosewala's father says Lawrence Bishnoi did not speak anything in court as he had a 'maun vrat'

'We are helpless': Sidhu Moosewala's father says Lawrence Bishnoi did not speak anything in court as he had a 'maun vrat'

The next hearing on the matter will be on November 2


Cities

View All

Traffic cops yet to roll out e-challan system

Traffic cops yet to roll out e-challan system

Teachers of aided colleges protest for implementation of UGC pay scales

Gadkari proposes Skybus project, museum for city

Tardy lifting leads to glut of paddy in Tarn Taran district grain markets

Farmers face problems in procuring DAP as coop societies not functional

Millers’ strike hits paddy lifting in Bathinda district

Millers’ strike hits paddy lifting in Bathinda district

Purohit questions CHB over approvals for housing plans

Chandigarh Administrator Banwarilal Purohit questions CHB over approvals for housing plans

Chandigarh Housing Board invites bids for sale of 116 properties in city

Elderly man on morning walk killed in Patiala

Chandigarh MC set to recover dues from vendors

Proposed National Institute of Telemedicine: PGI governing body gives nod to non-faculty positions

Delhi High Court dismisses AAP leader Sanjay Singh’s plea against arrest in money-laundering case

Delhi High Court dismisses AAP leader Sanjay Singh’s plea against arrest in money-laundering case

From November 1, only electric, CNG, BS-VI diesel buses to be allowed to run between Delhi-NCR cities: CAQM

Youth shot dead following altercation in Haryana's Gurugram

RRTS named ‘Namo Bharat’; PM to unveil Delhi-Meerut line today

Delhi records minimum temperature of 16.1 degrees Celsius

Majithia seeks CBI probe in Dhillon brothers’ death case

Bikram Majithia seeks CBI probe in Dhillon brothers' death case

Man guns down parents, brother in Jalandhar

1,66,464 MT paddy arrives in 81 grain markets

Elderly labourer crushed under road-roller

DC suspends licences of 4 immigration firms

Ludhiana best smart city in state, 48th in country

Ludhiana best smart city in state, 48th in country

8 years on, smart city close to reality, 72% projects complete

Five of robbers’ gang planning major heist land in police net

MC elections: AAP’s old volunteers, new faces in race to get ticket

Ward watch: Garbage dumped in open in various areas irks residents

Elderly man on morning walk killed in Patiala

Elderly man on morning walk killed in Patiala

Sacrilege accused nabbed in Patiala

Heaps of garbage on roadside irk residents

MC workers stage protest, burn effigy

Protesting candidates bring Patiala traffic to a halt