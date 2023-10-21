 We need to get up to the mark in first 10 overs with ball: Pakistan skipper Babar Azam : The Tribune India

Australia defeated Pakistan by 62 runs in a World Cup match on Friday

Pakistan’s captain Babar Azam during a practice session. PTI



PTI

Bengaluru, October 20

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam had no qualms about admitting that his team was not up to the mark against Australia and said they need to contribute with the ball in the first 10 overs and focus on partnerships to bring their World Cup campaign back on track.

Openers David Warner (163) and Mitchell Marsh (121) struck blazing centuries as Australia defeated Pakistan by 62 runs in a World Cup match here on Friday.

“First 34 overs in the bowl and field cost us. We dropped Warner and such batters ensure they cash in,” Babar said during the post-match presentation.

“Honestly, we have to get up to the mark in the first 10 overs with ball and partnerships in the middle with bat.”

Warner was dropped twice—once at mid-on by Usama Mir when he was at 10 in the fifth over and the second time in the 35th over by Babar at first slip.

It cost Pakistan dearly as Warner and Marsh added 259 runs for the opening wicket to set the platform. The Pakistan bowlers did well to pull things back in the back end with Shaheen Afridi returning a five-for.

“Credit to quicks and spinners for coming back in the last 15 overs, who hit their lengths and the stumps,” Babar said.

Chasing a huge 368 to win, Abdullah Shafique (64) and Imam-ul-Haq (70) stitched together a 134-run partnership to give Pakistan hope but they lost their last six wickets for just 36.

“Message for the batters was that we can do it. We’ve done it and the ball comes well under lights. We started well. We got small partnerships but needed big ones in the middle.

His Australian counterpart Pat Cummins was a happy man and lavished praise on his team.

“That was great. Pretty tough playing here but good to get a win. Proper from the openers, it set the tone and we want to take the game on like that.

“The key in ODIs is to carry on. You get one breakthrough and it looks tough for the next guy. Batting for long, like our openers did, was great.”

Adam Zampa claimed another four-wicket haul to make life difficult for Pakistan batters.

“Zampa has been awesome. Showed his class, he’s a wicket-taker. Babar and Iftikhar were big wickets,” Cummins said.

“We’re coming off two wins and have a three or four-day break before the next game. Can take a couple of days off, then get into work. We’ve set the benchmark in the last two games and gotta keep that going.”

David Warner, who was adjudged the Player of the Match for his sensational hundred, said his groin is still a bit sore but there is nothing to worry.

“The groin is okay. Just a bit sore, all cramps at the moment. Stand with Marsh with awesome. Once we got the pace of the wicket, we tried to set it up for the incoming batters. Committing and batting my skills was pleasing,” he said.

“Had a good hit yesterday. It helps when you hit it off the middle, and playing on this ground as well. Marsh and I tried to bat till 35 and we thought we could go big in the back half.

“We need to work on going big at the end though. It’s what you do as a team. Every run’s valuable. Part of my DNA is running fast between the wickets.”

