 World Cup: Afghanistan coach Trott hopeful of win against under-pressure Pakistan : The Tribune India

  • World Cup 2023
  • World Cup: Afghanistan coach Trott hopeful of win against under-pressure Pakistan

World Cup: Afghanistan coach Trott hopeful of win against under-pressure Pakistan

In the game against New Zealand, the Afghan spinners failed to make an impact

World Cup: Afghanistan coach Trott hopeful of win against under-pressure Pakistan

Afghanistan's Rashid Khan and Mujeeb Ur Rahman during a practice session ahead of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 match between Afghanistan and Pakistan, in Chennai. PTI



PTI

Chennai, October 22

Head coach Jonathan Trott is hopeful Afghanistan can keep their World Cup campaign alive by pulling off a win against an under-pressure Pakistan, having come agonisingly close to defeating them earlier this year.

The 42-year-old added that the passionate rivalry between the two teams, who are desperate to win, would make it an enthralling contest here on Monday.

“I think for them (Afghans), it's a rivalry that excites them. It's a rivalry that sometimes in the past has been very passionate,” Trott said at the pre-match press conference on Sunday.

“But I'm sure we'll see an exciting game tomorrow. It's just the nature of the rivalry. And both teams respect each other but are very desperate to win,” he added.

Pakistan had defeated Afghanistan 3-0 in a three-match ODI series in August with Babar Azam and Co. eking out a narrow one-wicket win in the second match.

“We've had an ODI series against them recently where we should have won a few games, (but) we didn't. So hopefully, we can put that right tomorrow.”

Afghanistan play their second game at the Chepauk, the Hashmatullah Shahidi-led side fell to 149-run loss to New Zealand at the same venue on Wednesday.

“The pitch I'm not sure. Chennai is normally a good wicket. So, everybody's got to put in a good team performance if we want to beat the likes of a strong side like Pakistan.”

In the game against New Zealand, the Afghan spinners failed to make an impact.

“With spinners, there are only two or three of them playing a game. And, it's the other eight as well that have to play the game, so that's important,” Trott replied to a query from PTI.

“It's everybody's job. It's not just the spinners' job to win games. There are batters who've got to put runs on the board or chase down a total. Yes, the spinners are important and getting our selection is key for the fixture, but it's a team effort. There's no reliance on just spinners.”

Afghanistan are at the bottom of the points table, having lost three of the four fixtures they have played. Their only victory came against defending champion England.

The game against Pakistan is a must-win of sorts for Afghanistan if they want to keep their fate in their own hands. A loss could mean they will have to rely on favourable results to stay in the semifinal race.

“Every game is a must-win game. This is a World Cup, and every game is important. So, I don't see the other matches just as more important as this,” said Trott.

Pakistan is headed into the match having suffered back-to-back losses against hosts India and Australia. Trott asserted that his side would aim to exploit this situation against an under-pressure Pakistani side.

“We always look to put up put the opposition under pressure straight away, so we'll be looking to do that tomorrow, obviously. There's a lot of other things that come into the game with regards to the rivalry and the history of and the passion of everything.”

“We know the Pakistan team will be very determined to win tomorrow and certainly want to sort of snap that losing streak of the two games,” he signed off.

#Afghanistan #New Zealand #Pakistan

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Punjab Government cancels 39 illegal private bus permits

2
India

With over 5 crore cases pending in courts across India, SC issues directions for time-bound completion of trial

3
India

US, UK back Canadian PM Trudeau over expulsion of diplomats from India

4
Punjab

Punjab government cancels 39 illegally clubbed bus permits

5
Health

Study reveals why some men don’t produce enough sperm

6
Comment

19-year-old who inspired generations

7
Punjab

Delay in visa processing expected due to lesser Canadian staff, say Punjab consultants

8
Entertainment

Kajol falls at Durga Puja pandal, son Yug holds her tightly; video goes viral

9
World

Ex-PM Nawaz Sharif returns to Pakistan after 4 years, says lost mother and wife to politics

10
World

‘We do not agree with Indian decisions’: UK on Canadian diplomats' exit

Don't Miss

View All
Gurugram: MBA graduate used dating app to rob men
Haryana

Gurugram: MBA graduate woman used dating app to rob men

Book recalls mystery Swiss bank account of Sikh princess
India

Book recalls mystery Swiss bank account of Sikh princess

Rare coral reef fossils found at 18K feet in Ladakh
Himachal

Rare coral reef fossils found at 18K feet in Ladakh

Forcing unhappy couple to live together is cruelty, says Allahabad High Court
India

Forcing unhappy couple to live together is cruelty, says Allahabad High Court

Rohtang receives fresh snowfall, tourists elated
Himachal

Rohtang receives fresh snowfall, tourists elated

Rain, snow bring down temperatures in Himachal Pradesh
Himachal

Rain, snow bring down temperatures in Himachal Pradesh

Video shows Pakistan cricketer Mohd Rizwan heckled by fans as he walks back to pavilion during India-Pakistan match in Ahmedabad
World Cup 2023

Video shows Pakistan cricketer Mohd Rizwan heckled by fans as he walks back to pavilion during India-Pakistan match in Ahmedabad

Heavy rain in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh; farmers worried
Chandigarh

Heavy rain in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh leaves farmers worried

Top News

Israel strikes Gaza, Syria and West Bank as war against Hamas threatens to ignite other fronts

Israel strikes Gaza, Syria and West Bank as war against Hamas threatens to ignite other fronts

Military spokesman Hagari says Israel plans to step up airst...

Israel-Hamas conflict: India sends medical aid, disaster relief material to Palestine

Israel-Hamas conflict: India sends medical aid, disaster relief material to Palestine

IAF’s C-17 transport aircraft carrying 6.5 tonnes of medical...

China ramped up troop presence, infrastructure along LAC in 2022: Pentagon report

China ramped up troop presence, infrastructure along LAC in 2022: Pentagon report

Report says China also deployed one border regiment, support...

ICC World Cup: India opt to bowl against New Zealand; bring in Suryakumar and Shami

ICC World Cup: Shami stun Kiwis with first ball of his tournament as Young departs for 17

India opt to bowl against New Zealand; bring in Suryakumar a...

Police bust bogus call centre operating from Navi Mumbai mall and targeting people in US; FIR against 23 persons

Police bust bogus call centre operating from Navi Mumbai mall and targeting people in US; FIR against 23 persons

The accused posed as representatives of US companies and sol...


Cities

View All

33 lakh metric tonne paddy procured in Amritsar district

33 lakh metric tonne paddy procured in Amritsar district

SGPC poll's electoral roll revision begins

Rich tributes paid to martyrs on Police Commemoration Day

SGPC poll: Open for tie-up with like-minded parties, says SAD (A)

Biogas plant to come up at Ram Tirath gaushala

3 shops built illegally on Pearls Group land demolished in Bathinda, 3 nabbed

3 shops built illegally on Pearls Group land demolished in Bathinda, 3 nabbed

Farmers protest against immigration company in Bathinda

Congress holds candle march in Bathinda over ‘deteriorating’ law and order in Punjab

Another pile of garbage surfaces at Dadu Majra

Another pile of garbage surfaces at Dadu Majra

Highest electric vehicle adoption in Chandigarh, still no charge in stations

PGI body approves 31 posts of Assistant Professor

Shift battery units outside PGI buildings in 3 months: Report

3 of Sukha Dunneke gang in police net, arms ammo seized

Air quality likely to turn ‘very poor’; Centre invokes measures under GRAP ‘Stage II’

Air quality likely to turn ‘very poor’; Centre invokes measures under GRAP ‘Stage II’

Delhi extends EV policy till December 31

Delhi L-G launches project to turn Gole Market into museum

Delhi Excise Policy Scam: Accused alleges 3rd degree torture, High Court seeks ED stand on arrest

Gang of vehicle thieves busted in Faridabad, 3 held

Timings fixed for bursting crackers in festive season

Jalandhar: Timings fixed for bursting crackers in festive season

Gangster lands in police dragnet

Pvt bus operators seek govt help

No direct recruitment of Inspectors: Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav

Police Commemoration Day: Cops, families pay tributes to martyrs

Fight anti-national forces jointly: CP

Fight anti-national forces jointly: CP

With moist eyes, kin proudly share martyrs’ bravery sagas

City markets abuzz with activities in festive season

Dengue spreads tentacles, 6 suspected deaths, 564 confirmed cases

Ward Watch: Parking woes, waterlogging leave residents peeved

Wife, paramour among 4 held for killing 68-year-old in Patiala

Wife, paramour among 4 held for killing 68-year-old in Patiala

Police pay homage to martyrs in Patiala

Doon School, MNSS Rai pupils win laurels in IPSC Athletics Meet

48 cases resolved at Lok Adalat

Tech Utsav comes to an end