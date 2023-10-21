 World Cup: After big ton against Pakistan, David Warner credits IPL for success in ODIs : The Tribune India

  • World Cup 2023
  • World Cup: After big ton against Pakistan, David Warner credits IPL for success in ODIs

World Cup: After big ton against Pakistan, David Warner credits IPL for success in ODIs

Warner’s 163 off 124 helped Australia score a 62-run win over Pakistan on Friday

World Cup: After big ton against Pakistan, David Warner credits IPL for success in ODIs

Australia’s David Warner acknowledges the crowd while returning to the pavilion after being dismissed by Pakistan's Haris Rauf during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 match between Pakistan and Australia at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru on October 20, 2023. PTI



PTI

Bengaluru, October 21

Opener David Warner, who set up a crucial World Cup win for Australia with a whirlwind century, credited the IPL for working as a learning platform where he perfected the art of pacing an ODI innings.

Warner’s 163 off 124 and his 259-run association with fellow centurion Mitchell Marsh helped Australia score a 62-run win over Pakistan, and the result has lifted them to fourth on the table.

“I’ve established early on in my career that 50 overs is a long time. I look to try and get to 35 overs and then from there, try and put my foot down if I’m still in.

“I think that’s where in T20 cricket, I’ve learned a little bit as well to change my gears, especially in IPL. I learned a lot when I was playing for Sunrisers that you’re able to have a lot more time than you think,” Warner said during the post-match media conference on Friday.

A glance at Warner’s knock at the Chinnaswamy Stadium will give one a better idea.

The left-hander brought his initial 50 in 41 balls, the next fifty came in 44 balls and the final 63 runs cascaded in a mere 39 balls.

“Having played Test cricket, you can change your gears quite easily. So, in the first 10, two new balls, you got to respect that. But then if you get away, you can be 50 off the first 10.

“Then from there, you set the platform for yourself and that’s the energy you feed off. If you give yourself time at the back end, you can actually score big,” Warner explained.

The 36-year-old has taken a special liking against the Asian side, scoring four successive ODI hundreds, besides making a triple hundred at Adelaide in 2019.

No magic potion against Pakistan

Warner said he did not have any magic potion against Pakistan.

“I think sometimes you just match up well against certain teams. Sometimes you’re going to put away the good balls. But I think you just keep backing yourself. I don’t really look at any stats.

“It just so happens to be that I’ve scored...four consecutive hundreds, which I didn’t know about until they came up. But for me, it’s about doing my best every time I go out there,” said Warner.

The New South Welshman had a word of praise for his fellow opener Marsh, who made a 108-ball 121.

“I was probably the opposite, David - Goliath. He’s in such a great frame of mind at the moment and we love when Mitich is in that zone. You know, he’s a great man to have around the change room.

“He’s the life of the party, brings out the best in everyone and he’s always a character and that’s what you need in teams and in these back-ups against the wall games. It was awesome for him to come out today... his birthday as well,” said Warner.

The veteran batter also did not forget the contribution of Marcus Stoinis, who dismissed Pakistan openers Imam-ul-Haq and Abdulla Shafique to make an early dent to their chase.

“It’s good to see Stoinis charge in like he did and bowl. He knows India well. He knows these grounds very well. You saw he didn’t really give the offside away much, backed himself with the short, there were short boundaries, but he backed himself in his skills to bowl,” said Warner.

Warner said he thought 350 was a par score on the pitch here without being dismissive about Pakistan’s ability to score freely.

“I honestly thought 350 was probably par, given the fact that we know the history of this ground and a little bit of dew can come and get a little bit easier to bat on.

“The guy said there was no show there, so that’s a positive. But always in these totals, they’re going to get partnerships,” he added.

Warner was dropped on 10 by Usama Mir off Shaheen Shah Afridi, and he made Pakistan pay for that error making a daddy hundred.

“It was more a slow off the wicket. I wish I just went through with the shot. But they’re the ones that sometimes they’re holding up on the wicket, you haven’t been bowled a short ball yet. So yeah, I actually didn’t even see him drop it. I was behind the big bison,” he added.

#Australia #Cricket #IPL #Pakistan

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

LoP Partap Bajwa calls CM Bhagwant Mann 'tu' in Punjab Assembly, provokes ruling AAP MLAs

2
India

Diplomatic row: India's actions making life hard for millions of people, says Canadian PM Trudeau

3
World

India sends back 41 Canadian diplomats, says no violation of Vienna Convention

4
World

Scores killed in attack on Gaza church; Yemen fires missiles

5
World Cup 2023

ICC World Cup: Warner, Marsh hit tons as Australia beat Pakistan by 62 runs

6
World

Israel-Hamas conflict: Israel flattens Gaza district, hits Orthodox church as invasion looms

7
India

Lid off two international multi-crore cyber scams

8
Chandigarh

Canada suspends consular services in Chandigarh, applicants at loss

9
Punjab

Punjab leaders Raj Kumar Verka, Balbir Sidhu, Gurpreet Kangar back in Congress after quitting BJP

10
India

Semiconductor centre to be co-located with Mohali Semi-Conductor Laboratory

Don't Miss

View All
Gurugram: MBA graduate used dating app to rob men
Haryana

Gurugram: MBA graduate woman used dating app to rob men

Book recalls mystery Swiss bank account of Sikh princess
India

Book recalls mystery Swiss bank account of Sikh princess

Rare coral reef fossils found at 18K feet in Ladakh
Himachal

Rare coral reef fossils found at 18K feet in Ladakh

Forcing unhappy couple to live together is cruelty, says Allahabad High Court
India

Forcing unhappy couple to live together is cruelty, says Allahabad High Court

Rohtang receives fresh snowfall, tourists elated
Himachal

Rohtang receives fresh snowfall, tourists elated

Rain, snow bring down temperatures in Himachal Pradesh
Himachal

Rain, snow bring down temperatures in Himachal Pradesh

Video shows Pakistan cricketer Mohd Rizwan heckled by fans as he walks back to pavilion during India-Pakistan match in Ahmedabad
World Cup 2023

Video shows Pakistan cricketer Mohd Rizwan heckled by fans as he walks back to pavilion during India-Pakistan match in Ahmedabad

Heavy rain in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh; farmers worried
Chandigarh

Heavy rain in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh leaves farmers worried

Top News

List of 83 more BJP candidates in Rajasthan out: Vasundhara Raje fielded from Jhalarpatna, Jyoti Mirdha from Nagaur

List of 83 more BJP candidates in Rajasthan out: Vasundhara Raje fielded from Jhalarpatna, Jyoti Mirdha from Nagaur

It includes four-time MLA Narpat Rajvi from Chittorgarh

Congress names Ashok Gehlot, Sachin Pilot in first list of Rajasthan candidates

Congress names Ashok Gehlot, Sachin Pilot in first list of Rajasthan candidates

Both Gehlot and Pilot are representing the same constituenci...

Gaganyaan mission: ISRO announces revised rocket launch schedule at 10 am

ISRO successfully conducts test vehicle mission ahead of human space flight programme

Gaganyaan programme aims to send humans into space on a Low ...

Recovery of excess pension paid to widow not permissible if miscalculation done by department, rules AFT

Recovery of excess pension paid to widow not permissible if miscalculation done by department, rules AFT

It holds that the miscalculation was on part of the departme...

Biden admn proposes changes in H-1B visa programme to improve efficiency

Biden admn proposes changes in H-1B visa programme to improve efficiency

The rules have been proposed without changing the Congress-m...


Cities

View All

Farmers stage dharna over basmati price crash

Farmers stage dharna over basmati price crash

Preparations of electoral rolls for SGPC poll begin today

Ex-CEC Dr MS Gill's ashes immersed in river Beas at Sri Goindwal Sahib

Strontium isotope analysis adds new chapter to history

Residents demand congestion tax to curb roadside parking

Probe indicts 3 CITCO officials for ~35L bank guarantee scam

Probe indicts 3 CITCO officials for Rs 35L bank guarantee scam

Cracker of a deal? 1.8K apply for 96 licences in Chandigarh

Sunday car bazaar in Mani Majra no weekly affair

Semiconductor centre to be co-located with Mohali Semi-Conductor Laboratory

Canada suspends consular services in Chandigarh, applicants at loss

Implement timeline for shifting to cleaner buses: CAQM to states

Implement timeline for shifting to cleaner buses: CAQM to states

Delhi excise policy case accused alleges third-degree torture, High Court seeks ED’s stand on his arrest

Special train to run between Delhi and Katra

Kejriwal okays bus aggregator scheme

Israel-Hamas conflict: Deeply shocked by kids’ deaths: Nobel laureates

Bank security guard watched film in theatre after killing parents, brother

Bank security guard watched film in theatre after killing parents, brother

Jalandhar: Broken walls of 3 government primary schools yet to be repaired

Shifting of 162 Jalandhar teachers to Schools of Eminence sparks outrage

3 held for salon owner’s murder in Nawanshahr, 2 absconding

4 get RI in two-year-old heroin smuggling case

A first: Scrap to produce steel sans pollution at Tata unit

A first: Scrap to produce steel sans pollution at Tata unit

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann lays foundation stone of Tata Steel plant in Ludhiana

Man posing as food delivery firm employee dupes 65 eatery owners

Two get 10-yr jail in drug case

Rs 9 lakh loot case cracked

Police crack Patiala murder case; accused was in relation with victim’s wife

Police crack Patiala murder case; accused was in relation with victim’s wife

Patiala: Road contractor fined for violating DC order

31 fresh dengue cases in Patiala district, count rises to 593

Patiala: Devised to curb farm fires, chatbot gets 300 calls daily

Navjot Singh Sidhu turns 60, offers prayers at Kali Devi Temple, Dukhniwaran Sahib Gurdwara in Patiala