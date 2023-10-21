 World Cup: Engelbrecht, Van Beek fifties push Netherlands past 260 against Sri Lanka : The Tribune India

  World Cup: Engelbrecht, Van Beek fifties push Netherlands past 260 against Sri Lanka

World Cup: Engelbrecht, Van Beek fifties push Netherlands past 260 against Sri Lanka

35-year-old Engelbrech was at his best during a gritty 82-ball 70

World Cup: Engelbrecht, Van Beek fifties push Netherlands past 260 against Sri Lanka

Netherlands Sybrand Engelbrecht plays a shot during the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 match between Sri Lanka and Netherlands, at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on October 21, 2023. PTI



PTI

Lucknow, October 21

South African-born Sybrand Engelbrecht and Logan van Beek led a remarkable recovery with maiden half-centuries to help the Netherlands post a fighting 262 against Sri Lanka at the ICC World Cup here on Saturday.

The 35-year-old Engelbrech, who had retired from all forms of cricket after playing for Cape Cobras in South Africa in 2016 only to be back playing for the Netherlands, was at his best during a gritty 82-ball 70.

Engelbrecht, who came in at No 7, hit one six and four fours in his knock and shared a 130-run partnership with No 8 batter Van Beek who also secured a maiden fifty as they turned the tide for the Dutch after they were reeling at 91 for six in the 22nd over.

Comeback man Kasun Rajitha (4/50) and their in-form left-arm pacer Dilshan Madushanka (4/49) were the pick of Lankan bowlers but they lacked support at the other end as the Dutchmen made rapid progress following their seventh-wicket partnership.

Fifteen years after a young Engelbrecht in Proteas colours took a flying catch to dismiss Virat Kohli in India’s U-19 World Cup triumph in 2008, the Dutch all-rounder is living a dream.

Playing top-tier cricket did not seem realistic for Engelbrecht as he slipped into oblivion while pursuing his MBA.

But he picked the bat again after his family moved to the Netherlands in 2021, and head coach Ryan Cook gave him an ODI debut against New Zealand in the World Cup.

Engelbrecht’s moment of reckoning came here when he led a stunning recovery using with his wealth of experience.

In a clash between the two bottom-rung teams, Sri Lanka, in search of their first win in the tournament, held the upper hand by reducing the Netherlands to 91/6.

On a high after their stunning upset win over South Africa four days back, Netherlands skipper Scott Edwards had opted to bat after winning the toss but things unfolded differently.

Engelbrecht, however, refused to buckle under pressure and took charge of the proceedings, taking the spin duo of Dushan Hemantha and Dhananjay de Silva to the cleaners in the middle overs.

Sri Lanka let the game slip away from their grasp by not bringing back their pace duo of Madushanka and Rajitha, who returned as late as the 40th over.

Earlier, the Lankan pace duo built up pressure by dismissing the Dutch top-three quickly.

