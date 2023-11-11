World Cup hits 1 million fans milestone, on track to become one of the most attended ICC events

Ahmedabad, November 11
Over a million fans have attended the ongoing cricket World Cup with the tournament on track to become one of the most attended ICC events in history.
With six games to go, the millionth fan came through the turnstiles during the match between Afghanistan and South Africa at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday, the ICC said in a media release.
The tournament has already broken multiple viewership and digital records.
ICC Head of Events Chris Tetley said, "With over 1 million attendees and record-breaking viewership, the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 has reminded cricket fans around the world of the support and interest in the ODI format that highlights how much world cup cricket is valued.
"As we look ahead to the knockout stages, we look forward to this event breaking more records and showcasing the best about cricket in one day," he added.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Sikh man, his 11-year-old son shot dead by rival gangsters outside gas station in Canada
Harpreet Singh Uppal, 41, and his son are gunned down in a b...
Clear, blue skies in Delhi, air quality improves further
At 7 am, the capital's air quality index (AQI) stood at 219,...
Manish Sisodia reaches home from Tihar Jail to meet ailing wife
Sisodia, who is in jail in connection with the alleged liquo...
UK Sikh man gets 2-year-jail for attacking elderly neighbours in drunken stupor
The court was told that the couple lived next door to Singh ...