World Cup: Pakistan players fined 20 per cent of match fee for slow over-rate against South Africa

Babar Azam’s side was ruled to be four overs short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration

Pakistan team during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 match against South Africa. PTI



PTI

Chennai, October 28

Pakistan players have been fined 20 per cent of their match fee for maintaining slow over-rate against South Africa in a World Cup league game which they lost by a solitary wicket.

According an ICC media release, “Match Referee Richie Richardson imposed the sanction after Babar Azam's side was ruled to be four overs short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration.”

In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC's ‘Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel’, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined five percent of their match fee for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time.

Babar pleaded guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing.

On-field umpires Alex Wharf and Paul Reiffel, third umpire Richard Illingworth and fourth umpire Richard Kettleborough levelled the charge.

Pakistan have lost four out of their six games and are virtually out of contention for a World Cup semifinal berth.

