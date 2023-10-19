World Cup: Shakib-less Bangladesh opt to bat against India

Pune, October 19
Bangladesh stand-in-captain Najmul Hossain Shanto won the toss and opted to bat against India in a World Cup match here on Thursday.
Star all-rounder and skipper Shakib was ruled out of the game due to a quad injury.
“He (Shakib) is struggling a bit, Nasum is coming in for him. We have some great memories against India, hopefully we continue our form. I hope it’ll be a great match,” said Shanto.
While India named an unchanged team, Hasan Mahmud was brought into the Bangladesh side in place of Taskin Ahmed.
Teams:
India: Rohit Sharma ©, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.
Bangladesh: Litton Das, Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto ©, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim (w), Mahmudullah, Nasum Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam.
