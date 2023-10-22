 World Cup: You will see a new team tomorrow, says Pakistan's Imam-ul-Haq on Afghanistan clash : The Tribune India

A defeat against the Afghans will only pile pressure on the Green Shirts, making their forthcoming contests must-wins

Pakistan's Abdullah Shafique and Imam-ul-Haq (left). PTI



PTI

Chennai, October 22

Opener Imam-Ul-Haq on Sunday promised a “new” Pakistan team will take the field against Afghanistan following back to back defeats in the World Cup.

The Men in Green started the tournament well before losing to arch-rivals India and Australia.

“We have played four matches and we are 2-2. We are confident. We will accept that we did not play well in the last two matches,” said Imam on the eve of the game against Afghanistan.

“We will have to perform up to the mark. It matters a lot how you play on the given day. You can talk as much as you want. But it matters how you play on the day. We have talked about it. You will see a new team tomorrow in Chennai.”

The Pakistani spinners have been unable to make an impact in the competition so far, and Chepauk being a spin-friendly wicket could allow them to get back among the wickets.

When asked if the preparations would largely be spin-focused considering Afghanistan have the likes of Rashid Khan and Mujeeb Zadran, he said: “I don't believe that now we have a chance to do any kind of more practice. It's just we are in the tournament, and it's just about the top-up. We don't have that much time.

“We have already done all the preparations. We have played against Afghanistan in Hambantota, where we won 3-0, and they were also spin conditions venues.

“Yes, this is a spin-friendly ground, and we know that, and the guys individually really depend on how they practice. It's just that every individual has their own preparations, and we really back them, their ability, and it's just that's how it is.”

Talking about the struggling Pakistani bowling attack, Imam added that the reason why their bowlers are getting smashed for runs is because the teams are determined to score around 350.

“If you see here, all matches are very high scoring. It is not that it is only against our team. If you look at the other teams also, they are scoring 350 – 360, like yesterday there was a score of 400 – so it's not that only our bowlers are being beaten.

“The grounds here are small, the wickets are good, and when the batsmen are set, the margin for the bowlers is very low. This is not an excuse, but the conditions are such.”

A defeat against the Afghans will only pile pressure on the Green Shirts, making their forthcoming contests must-wins. However, Imam asserted that there is no extra pressure on the team.

“We really back our bowlers and it's not a pressure, to be honest, we don't feel any kind of pressure. Yes, there will be some time when we lose two matches and the same there is positivity in the dugout,” he concluded.

