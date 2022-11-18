£8 bn for health and social care in Britain

London: British finance minister Jeremy Hunt on Thursday said the country's health and social care system would receive a £8 billion package within two years. Reuters

Poorly paid, Starbucks workers to go on strike

washington: Starbucks workers at more than 100 US stores say they're going on a strike on Thursday. Workers say they’re seeking better pay, more consistent schedules and higher staffing levels in busy stores. AP

Indian national jailed in Singapore for fraud

singapore: A 26-year-old Indian national, Bhambri, was jailed for nine weeks after he pleaded guilty to three counts of dealing with the benefits of criminal conduct, involving more than SGD 26,000 that was traced to three fraud victims in the United States. PTI

Scientists try to bolster Great Barrier Reef

konomie island: Below the turquoise waters off the coast of Australia is one of the world's natural wonders with life that scientists say is showing some of the clearest signs yet of climate change. Authorities are studying coral reproduction in hopes to accelerate regrowth. AP