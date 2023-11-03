1.65 lakh Afghans left Pak since deportation order: Officials

PTI

Islamabad, November 2

At least 1,65,000 Afghans living in Pakistan without valid documents have left the country since the government ordered all illegal foreigners to leave or face forcible expulsion, officials said.

The government earlier last month set November 1 as the deadline for the immigrants living illegally to leave voluntarily and many Afghans started going back to their homeland after the announcement.

Millions of Afghans have been living in Pakistan for decades. Around 6,00,000 entered Pakistan after the Taliban government seized power in August 2021. Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Baloch said that the Illegal Foreigners Repatriation Plan for individuals currently in Pakistan in violation of immigration laws, came into effect on Wednesday, which applies to individuals who have overstayed their visas or do not possess valid documents for their continued stay in Pakistan.

